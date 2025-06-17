Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Food Network star Anne Burrell dies at age 55

Anne Burrell hosted ‘Worst Cooks in America’

Katie Hawkinson
in Washington, D.C.
Tuesday 17 June 2025 17:56 EDT
Food Network star Anne Burrell died at 55
Food Network star Anne Burrell died at 55 (Getty Images)

Food Network star Anne Burrell died on Tuesday morning in New York. She was 55.

Burrell died in her Brooklyn home, according to People. The 55-year-old was the long-time host of the reality show Worst Cooks in America. She appeared on various other Food Network shows, including Chef Wanted, Chopped and Food Network Star. The 55-year-old most recently appeared in House of Knives, a cooking competition show that premiered in March.

Burrell is also the author of the 2011 New York Times bestseller Cook Like a Rockstar. Two years later, she published her second book, Own Your Kitchen: Recipes to Inspire and Empower.

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered," her family said in a statement. "Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

Burrell is survived by her husband Stuart Claxton and his son, Javier, People reported. She’s also survived by her mother, her sister and her brother.

Burrell and Claxton met in 2018 via the dating app Bumble, according to People. They got engaged in 2020 and married a year later.

Claxton described their marriage as “wonderful” in a 2023 interview with People.

"It's been wonderful, to say the least," Claxton said. "Anne and I hadn't lived together before we moved in and got married, so it's been a whole adventure, but very lovely at the same time."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

