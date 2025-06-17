Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Food Network star Anne Burrell died on Tuesday morning in New York. She was 55.

Burrell died in her Brooklyn home, according to People. The 55-year-old was the long-time host of the reality show Worst Cooks in America. She appeared on various other Food Network shows, including Chef Wanted, Chopped and Food Network Star. The 55-year-old most recently appeared in House of Knives, a cooking competition show that premiered in March.

Burrell is also the author of the 2011 New York Times bestseller Cook Like a Rockstar. Two years later, she published her second book, Own Your Kitchen: Recipes to Inspire and Empower.

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered," her family said in a statement. "Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

open image in gallery Food Network star Anne Burrell died at 55 ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Burrell was a popular chef known for hosting Food Network’s ‘Worst Cooks in America’ ( Getty Images for NYCWFF )

Burrell is survived by her husband Stuart Claxton and his son, Javier, People reported. She’s also survived by her mother, her sister and her brother.

Burrell and Claxton met in 2018 via the dating app Bumble, according to People. They got engaged in 2020 and married a year later.

Claxton described their marriage as “wonderful” in a 2023 interview with People.

"It's been wonderful, to say the least," Claxton said. "Anne and I hadn't lived together before we moved in and got married, so it's been a whole adventure, but very lovely at the same time."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.