‘Vibrant spirit and generous heart’: Celebrities and fans honor late chef Anne Burrell

Celebrities and fans alike are flocking to social media to honor late chef Anne Burrell.

Burrell died in her Brooklyn, New York home on Tuesday morning at 55. She was a celebrity chef best known for hosting the Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America.

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered," her family said in a statement. "Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

The Food Network also posted a tribute to the late chef.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away this morning,” the network said. “Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring.”

open image in gallery Celebrity Chef Anne Burrell died at 55. Now, her loved ones and fans are honoring her memory online ( 2025 Invision )

Now, Burrell’s friends and fans are honoring her on social media.

Chef Robert Irvine, who appeared alongside Burrell on Worst Cooks in America, said the 55-year-old had a “vibrant spirit and generous heart” in a tribute on X.

“Anne wasn’t just a fiery chef,” Irvine wrote. “She was a radiant spirit who lit up every room she entered.”

“From the very beginning on Worst Cooks in America, our friendly rivalry was fueled by mutual respect: I’d risk bleaching my hair; she’d risk losing hers,” he said. “An epic wager that epitomized her unbeatable spirit. It was a wager I ultimately lost, but I couldn’t imagine losing to a more fierce competitor.”

“I’ll always remember her unwavering dedication, not just to food, but to lifting others up. She believed in nurturing culinary potential and celebrating small victories, whether in an amateur cook or on a charity fundraiser.”

open image in gallery Burrell hosted ‘Worst Cooks in America’ on the Food Network ( Getty )

Kardea Brown-Smith, host of the Food Network’s Delicious Miss Brown, said she was in “utter disbelief” at the news.

“They say things you do for yourself will be gone when you’re gone….but things you do for others will remain as your legacy forever,” Brown-Smith wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a selfie of her and Burrell.

“Thank you for your contributions to the culinary world and the lives you touched with your infectious personality,” she added.

Top Chef alum Michael Voltaggio shared a photo of a baby blanket Burrell hand-knit for his child, Echo.

“Anne thank you for sharing your talents with the world,” Voltaggio wrote. “Aside from being an incredible chef, teacher and colleague she’s also a loyal and thoughtful friend. you consistently reached out to check in during the wins and the losses.”

open image in gallery Anne Burrell was also a bestselling author of two cookbooks ( 2019 Invision )

Actress Morgan Fairchild, who appeared on Worst Cooks in America, Celebrity Edition, said she was “very sorry” to hear of Burrell’s passing.

“She was so kind when I did Celebrity Worst Cooks,” Fairchild wrote on X. “She didn't pick me for her team (she must've known I truly WAS the WORST cook!), but when I was leaving, she gave such a lovely speech about me to the whole cast & crew!”

“Truly a wonderful, kind lady,” she added. “I can't believe she is gone so young!

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Ginger Minj, whose real name is Joshua Allen Eads, also shared a post mourning Burrell shortly after her death was announced.

“I am so incredibly sad to hear of the passing of my friend @AnneBurrell today,” Eads wrote. “I hope you are rocking out and cooking up a feast tonight!”

open image in gallery Burrell was described as a ‘wonderful, kind lady’ with a ‘vibrant spirit and generous heart’ ( Getty )

Fans are also expressing their heartbreak at Burrell’s passing.

“Anne Burrell who brought the idea of mise en place to the average cook. Who made her career into showing that it’s never too late to find your way in the kitchen,” one X user wrote. “Who brought humor back to the food network when it was getting corporate and boring. HOW CAN SHE BE GONE.”

“this woman was apart of my childhood,” another user wrote. “worst cooks in america was one of my favorite shows to watch after school. you are gone too soon Anne Burrell. rest easy miss girl”.

Burrell’s cause of death has not been publicly released.