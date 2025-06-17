Social media becomes main source of news for first time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More people in the US now get their news from podcasts than newspapers, according to a new survey.

The research, shared by the Reuters Institute on Tuesday, also found that social media and video networks have become the main source of news in the US for the first time.

Only half of those surveyed now get their news from TV, down from nearly three-quarters of people in 2013. By contrast, 54 per cent of people now get news from platforms like Facebook, X and YouTube.

Print newspapers have seen their share fall from 47 per cent to just 14 per cent over the same time period – less than the 15 per cent of people who use podcasts as a source of news in 2025.

Taking data from almost 100,000 people in 48 countries, the Digital News Report revealed that traditional news sources like TV and print have lost significant market share over the last decade.

This trend looks likely to continue with the rise of AI chatbots and podcasts as emerging news sources.

The report warned that this shift away from established news sources has given rise to populism in politics, which in turn could undermine democracy.

“An accelerating shift towards consumption via social media and video platforms is further diminishing the influence of ‘institutional journalism’ and supercharging a fragmented alternative media environment containing an array of podcasters, YouTubers, and TikTokers,” wrote Nic Newman, the report’s author.

“Populist politicians around the world are increasingly able to bypass traditional journalism in favour of friendly partisan media, ‘personalities’, and ‘influencers’ who often get special access but rarely ask difficult questions, with many implicated in spreading false narratives or worse.”

TikTok was noted as the fastest-growing network globally, with 17 per cent of people using it as a news source, while X has also seen significant growth in the US and UK.

The report stated that “many more right-leaning people, notably young men, have flocked to the network” since Elon Musk took over the platform in 2022.

The right wing audience in the US tripled on X since Mr Musk’s takeover, while in the UK it almost doubled.

Rival platforms that are more popular with left-leaning users, like Bluesky and Mastodon, are “making little impact globally”, according to the report, with less than 2 per cent of people surveyed using them as a news source.