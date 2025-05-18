Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A three-masted Mexican Navy sailing ship, the Cuauhtémoc, reportedly carrying around 200 people, has struck the Brooklyn Bridge on New York’s East River.

A search and rescue operation has been launched to pull people out of the water, fire officials told The New York Post.

The collision occurred just before 9 p.m., with all three of the ship’s 147-feet-tall masts striking the bridge and snapping as the vessel appeared to be moving backward.

Pictures have emerged online, appearing to show multiple sailors clinging to rigging high up on the masts in the aftermath.

X user @orenjinoir was standing on the waterfront in Brooklyn when the collision occurred and caught the moment on video.

The ship appears to strike some type of scaffolding or gantry on the underside of the bridge, which can be seen swinging in the aftermath.

In other footage from bystanders, people on the waterfront are seen fleeing as the ship veers toward them after the collision.

Debris can be seen falling toward the deck of the ship, including portions of the masts, lights, and rigging. The sails were not up at the time.

open image in gallery The Cuauhtémoc sits stranded after colliding with the Brooklyn Bridge ( AP )

The Post reports that three people are in critical condition and about a dozen others are seriously injured. They are being transported to local hospitals and the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

The Mexican navy said in a post on the social platform X that the vessel was damaged in an accident with the Brooklyn Bridge that prevented it from continuing its voyage.

It added that the status of personnel and material was under review by naval and local authorities, which were providing assistance.

“The Secretary of the Navy renews its commitment to the safety of personnel, transparency in its operations and excellent training for future officers of the Mexican Armada,” it said in Spanish.

The Cuauhtémoc, a training vessel in the Mexican Navy, sailed into New York Harbor on Tuesday as part of a goodwill visit to the U.S., with dozens of naval cadets seen standing on the masts as others dressed in cultural Mexican attire awaited nearby.

A large Mexican flag was flying at the stern of the vessel when the collision occurred.

open image in gallery A woman waves at the Cuauhtémoc at Havana Harbor on April 28, 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Built in Bilbao, Spain, in 1982, the ARM Cuauhtémoc is considered an ambassador vessel for her country, along with three sister ships. The tall ship is believed to have traveled 400,000 nautical miles and has visited 228 ports across 73 countries over 43 years.

On its current voyage, the ship left Acapulco on April 6, and was scheduled to visit 22 ports in 15 nations, including Kingston, Jamaica; Havana, Cuba; Cozumel, Mexico; and New York.

It had also planned to go to Reykjavik, Iceland; Bordeaux, Saint Malo, and Dunkirk, France; and Aberdeen, Scotland, among others, for a total of 254 days — 170 at sea and 84 in port.

New York City’s Emergency Management Department is responding to the emergency and has warned New Yorkers to avoid the area.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said she was praying for those involved and urged New Yorkers to “follow local guidance while our first responders do their jobs.”

At about 10.30 p.m. est the New York emergency notification system said that Brooklyn Bridge had reopened, although it warned of delays.

More follows…