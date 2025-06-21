Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The death of Food Network star Anne Burrell is being investigated as a possible drug overdose by the New York City Police Department, according to an internal document seen by The New York Times.

Burrell, host of Worst Cooks in America and who appeared on Chef Wanted, Chopped, and Food Network Star, was found dead at her Brooklyn home on Tuesday morning.

The document said Burrell, 55, was “discovered in the shower unconscious and unresponsive surrounded by approximately (100) assorted pills.”

First responder medical personnel who arrived at the property in response to a 911 call pronounced her dead at the scene.

The Times was told by a spokesperson for the city medical examiner’s office that an autopsy had been completed, but any findings on the cause and manner of death were still pending.

open image in gallery Food Network star Anne Burrell ( 2025 Invision )

Without naming Burrell but confirming details of the incident, including time, location, age, and sex of the deceased, a spokesperson for the NYPD told The Independent that the chief medical examiner will determine the cause of death, and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Earlier reports suggested a possible cardiac arrest, citing the 911 call made that morning.

The New York-born chef most recently appeared in the cooking competition show House of Knives, which premiered in March.

However, in January, fans were surprised when she did not return as the host of the new season of Worst Cooks. Neither she nor the network provided an explanation for the change.

In a January 10 Instagram post celebrating an event at Madison Square Garden, cheering on the New York Rangers and serving up a steak pizzaiola hero, fans expressed dissatisfaction with her absence from the show in their comments, many saying they missed her.

open image in gallery Anne Burrell responds to a question on Instagram asking why she isn't hosting the latest season of Worst Cooks ( Instagram )

Burrell replied to one question as to why she wasn’t hosting: “Honestly I don’t know.”

The Times reports that on the night before her death, Burrell had performed improv for the first time at the Second City New York in Brooklyn, where she had been taking classes.

Friends and colleagues said she had recently spoken about taking on some new projects. Chef Andrew Zimmern, who had been with her a few months ago for a food festival in Puerto Rico, said, “She definitely had something cooking.”

“She was excited about whatever it was she was working on,” he added.

open image in gallery Anne Burrell attends the 40th anniversary celebration of City Harvest ( Getty )

A week ago, Burrell attended a special event hosted by Chef Elizabeth Falkner at the Soho House in New York City. The two had been fierce competitors on The Next Iron Chef in 2011 and had lost touch, but they recently started texting more, Falkner told the Times.

“It was so fun to see her. She seemed really content, like there was a warmer side coming out,” Falkner recalled. “She hung out all night. When she was leaving, she goes, ‘I am so glad we have reconnected. I want to be a better friend.’”

On the news of Burrell’s death, The Food Network released a statement, saying: “Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring.”

Burrell is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton, her step-son, Javier, her mother, her sister and her brother, according to People.