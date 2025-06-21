Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Ramos says he once caught Madonna distracted on her iPad throughout the “whole” production of Hamilton.

The Broadway star, 33, originated the lead roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical in 2015.

On Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Ramos was asked who the “most terrifying celebrity [was] to spot in the audience” during his 15-month run.

After taking a brief moment to think, he named Madonna, who he said had an “iPad in her face.”

“She was like this the whole time,” he recalled, mimicking the pop icon looking down at an iPad in her lap.

'Hamilton' star Anthony Ramos (left) claimed Madonna sat on her iPad throughout the entire Broadway show ( Getty )

“I was like, ‘Damn, shawty. If you’re not enjoying it that much, you know the door’s right there. You ain’t gotta stay here!’” Ramos laughed.

The Independent has contacted Madonna’s representative for comment.

Ramos, who rose to fame with his dual portrayal of Laurens and Hamilton on Broadway, recently reunited with his former Hamilton castmates, including Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Leslie Odom, Jr., Okieriete Onaodowan, and Phillipa Soo, at the 2025 Tony Awards.

In celebration of the hit musical’s tenth anniversary, they performed a medley of songs from the soundtrack, including “Non-Stop,” “My Shot,” “History Has Its Eyes on You,” and “The Room Where It Happens.”

Ramos wasn’t given a main part in the performance, leading to confusion among viewers.

Hamilton, which opened on Broadway in 2015, received a record-breaking 16 nominations at the 70th Tony Awards and ultimately won 11 awards, including Best Musical.

Following his time on Hamilton, Ramos went on to lead Miranda’s 2021 film adaptation of his other hit musical, In the Heights.

The singer and actor has since continued releasing his own music and starring in movies like 2024’s Twisters and Spike Lee’s newest crime-thriller, Highest 2 Lowest.

According to IMDb, Ramos will star in six upcoming projects, including thriller-drama House of Dynamite, out October 24, as well as the big-screen adaptation of popular children’s series Bob the Builder. He will portray the titular Bob in the Jennifer Lopez-produced movie.