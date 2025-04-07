Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Madonna has revealed that she and Elton John are on good terms after two decades of feuding with each other.

The drama between the two singers started back in 2002 when John claimed that Madonna’s tune, “Die Another Day,” was the “worst” song to ever feature in a James Bond movie.

He continued to make digs at Madonna and her music over the years, even calling her a “c***” on Australian television.

However, Madonna has now revealed that she and John have made up. On Instagram on Monday, she shared a photo of her and her new friend backstage at Saturday Night Live, which featured John and Brandi Carlile as musical guests on April 5.

“We Finally Buried the Hatchet!!!” she wrote in the caption. “I went to see @eltonjohn perform on SNL this weekend!! WOW.”

Addressing the longstanding beef, the “Like a Prayer” artist added: “Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist. I didn’t understand it.

“I was told Elton John was the musical guest on SNL and I decided to go.”

Madonna says she and Elton John have ‘buried the hatchet’ ( Getty Images )

Following the show, Madonna “needed to go backstage and confront” John, which led to their reconciliation.

“When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, ‘Forgive Me’ and the wall between us fell down,” she wrote. “Forgiveness is a powerful tool. Within minutes. We were hugging.”

She also teased the possibility of her and Elton John working together, adding: “Then he told me had written a song for me and he wanted to collaborate. It was like everything came full circle!! And you can tell everybody, This is Your Song………”

In the comments of the post, the “Cold Heart” singer thanked Madonna for coming to see him perform and for “forgiving [him] and [his] big mouth.” He confessed that he’s “not proud” of the things he’s previously said about her, especially when thinking about her “groundbreaking” achievements, including being “one of the very first people to rise up against HIV/AIDS in the Eighties.”

“I’m grateful we can move forward,” he continued. “I’m increasingly distressed by all the divisiveness in our world at the moment. Both you and I have wholeheartedly been accepted and embraced by communities who are under threat around the world.”

Two years after John slammed Madonna’s “Die Another Day,” he mocked her at the 2004 Q Awards. While accepting the award for Classic Songwriter, he criticized the fact that Madonna was nominated for the Best Live Act award.

“Madonna, best live act? F*** off,” he said at the time. “Since when has lip-syncing been live? Sorry about that, but I think everyone who lip-syncs on stage in public when you pay like 75 quid to see them should be shot. Thank you very much. That’s me off her Christmas card list, but do I give a toss? No.”

In 2012, Madonna’s song “Masterpiece,” which was featured in W.E., won the Golden Globe award for Best Original Song. The tune won the award over John’s song, “Hello, Hello” from Gnomeo & Juliet.

Following Madonna’s win, John’s husband, David Furnish, blasted her on his Facebook, claiming her achievement had “nothing to do with merit” and that her “acceptance speech embarrassing in its narcissism.”

That same year, John did another rant about Madonna, with his comments broadcasted on live TV. During the 2012 interview with Molly Meldrum, he defended his friend Lady Gaga when she was criticized by Madonna.

“[Madonna’s] career is over. Her tour has been a disaster and it couldn’t happen to a bigger c***,” he said during the conversation on Sunday Night. “If Madonna had any common sense she would have made a record like Ray Of Light and stayed away from the dance stuff and just been a great pop singer and make great pop records, which she does brilliantly.”

He also called Madonna a “nightmare” and a “fairground stripper.” However, he later revealed he had no idea these comments were going to make it onto TV.

“I was furious and I said some pretty horrible things about her to a TV interviewer in Australia,” he wrote in his 2019 memoir, Me. “You can tell from the footage that it wasn’t part of the interview, that I was just sounding off to an old friend between takes.They broadcast it anyway, which brought that particular old friendship to a very swift conclusion. Still, I shouldn’t have said it. I apologized.”