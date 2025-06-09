Tony Awards 2025: Full list of winners

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 78th annual Tony Awards, honoring the best of Broadway, were celebrated Sunday evening.

The first part of the ceremony, The Tony Awards: Act One, began streaming promptly at 6:40 p.m. ET on Pluto TV. The national broadcast, hosted by Cynthia Erivo live from Radio City Music Hall, began at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Maybe Happy Ending won the most awards of any production, taking home six trophies, while Buena Vista Social Club won four awards. Stranger Things: The First Shadow was the most recognized play with three Tonys.

History was made several times throughout the evening on both the performance and design fronts. Actor Cole Escola became the first non-binary performer to win the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play trophy. Escola, in their Broadway debut, won for their role as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary!, beating out Hollywood A-lister George Clooney.

Succession star Sarah Snook took home the evening’s first acting award for her expansive, one-woman take on The Picture of Dorian Gray.

open image in gallery Sarah Snook won the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for 'The Picture of Dorian Gray' ( Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro )

Former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger took home the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical trophy for playing Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard. Snook and Scherzinger won Tonys for their Broadway debut roles — both in productions that transferred from London’s West End.

Glee star Darren Criss won his first two Tonys; one for his performance in Maybe Happy Ending, and the other for producing the musical. He became the first known Asian American, Pacific Islander (AAPI) actor to win the leading actor in a musical category, and the first person to win that award for a show they also produced.

Paul Tazewell won for Death Becomes Her, marking the first time in 73 years that a costume designer has won an Oscar and a Tony in the same year. He won an Oscar earlier this year for Wicked: Part I.

open image in gallery The stage of the 78th annual Tony Awards ( Invision )

Find the full list of 2025 Tony winners below:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary! (WINNER)

Jon Michael Hill, Purpose

Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face

Harry Lennix, Purpose

Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California

Mia Farrow, The Roommate

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose

Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending (WINNER)

Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw

Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd.

Jonathan Groff, Just in Time

James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her

Audra McDonald, Gypsy

Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Musical

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd. (WINNER)

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Glenn Davis, Purpose

Gabriel Ebert, John Proctor is the Villain

Francis Jue, Yellow Face (WINNER)

Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glen Ross

Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Tala Ashe, English

Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day

Marjan Neshat, English

Fina Strazza, John Proctor is the Villain

Kara Young, Purpose (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, SMASH

Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw

Danny Burstein, Gypsy

Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical (WINNER)

Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club (WINNER)

Julia Knitel, Dead Outlaw

Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time

Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical

Joy Woods, Gypsy

Best Play

English

The Hills of California

John Proctor is the Villain

Oh, Mary!

Purpose (WINNER)

Best Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending (WINNER)

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Best Revival of a Play

Eureka Day (WINNER)

Romeo + Juliet

Thornton Wilder’s Our Town

Yellow Face

Best Revival of a Musical

Floyd Collins

Gypsy

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Sunset Blvd. (WINNER)

Best Direction of a Play

Knud Adams, English

Sam Mendes, The Hills of California

Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! (WINNER)

Danya Taymor, John Proctor is the Villain

Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Direction of a Musical

Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club

Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending (WINNER)

David Cromer, Dead Outlaw

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Blvd.

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Dead Outlaw

Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna

Death Becomes Her

Music & Lyrics: Julia Mattison and Noel Carey

Maybe Happy Ending (WINNER)

Music: Will Aronson

Lyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Music & Lyrics: David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical

Music & Lyrics: Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Dede Ayite, Buena Vista Social Club

Gregg Barnes, BOOP! The Musical

Clint Ramos, Maybe Happy Ending

Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her (WINNER)

Catherine Zuber, Just in Time

Best Costume Design of a Play

Brenda Abbandandolo, Good Night, and Good Luck

Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray (WINNER)

Rob Howell, The Hills of California

Holly Pierson, Oh, Mary!

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Rachel Hauck, Swept Away

Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, Maybe Happy Ending (WINNER)

Arnulfo Maldonado, Buena Vista Social Club

Derek McLane, Death Becomes Her

Derek McLane, Just in Time

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Marsha Ginsberg, English

Rob Howell, The Hills of California

Marg Horwell and David Bergman, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Miriam Buether and 59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow (WINNER)

Scott Pask, Good Night, and Good Luck

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Jack Knowles, Sunset Blvd. (WINNER)

Tyler Micoleau, Buena Vista Social Club

Scott Zielinski and Ruey Horng Sun, Floyd Collins

Ben Stanton, Maybe Happy Ending

Justin Townsend, Death Becomes Her

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Natasha Chivers, The Hills of California

Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow (WINNER)

Heather Gilbert and David Bengali, Good Night, and Good Luck

Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski, John Proctor is the Villain

Nick Schlieper, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Choreography

Joshua Bergasse, SMASH

Camille A. Brown, Gypsy

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Jerry Mitchell, BOOP! The Musical

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club (WINNER)

Best Orchestrations

Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, Just in Time

Will Aronson, Maybe Happy Ending

Bruce Coughlin, Floyd Collins

Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club (WINNER)

David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sunset Blvd.

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club (WINNER)

Adam Fisher, Sunset Blvd.

Peter Hylenski, Just in Time

Peter Hylenski, Maybe Happy Ending

Dan Moses Schreier, Floyd Collins

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow (WINNER)

Palmer Hefferan, John Proctor is the Villain

Daniel Kluger, Good Night, and Good Luck

Nick Powell, The Hills of California

Clemence Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Book of a Musical

Marco Ramirez, Buena Vista Social Club

Itamar Moses, Dead Outlaw

Marco Pennette, Death Becomes Her

Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending (WINNER)

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical