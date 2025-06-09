Tony Awards 2025: Full list of winners
‘Maybe Happy Ending’ took home six trophies — the most of any production
The 78th annual Tony Awards, honoring the best of Broadway, were celebrated Sunday evening.
The first part of the ceremony, The Tony Awards: Act One, began streaming promptly at 6:40 p.m. ET on Pluto TV. The national broadcast, hosted by Cynthia Erivo live from Radio City Music Hall, began at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
Maybe Happy Ending won the most awards of any production, taking home six trophies, while Buena Vista Social Club won four awards. Stranger Things: The First Shadow was the most recognized play with three Tonys.
History was made several times throughout the evening on both the performance and design fronts. Actor Cole Escola became the first non-binary performer to win the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play trophy. Escola, in their Broadway debut, won for their role as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary!, beating out Hollywood A-lister George Clooney.
Succession star Sarah Snook took home the evening’s first acting award for her expansive, one-woman take on The Picture of Dorian Gray.
Former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger took home the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical trophy for playing Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard. Snook and Scherzinger won Tonys for their Broadway debut roles — both in productions that transferred from London’s West End.
Glee star Darren Criss won his first two Tonys; one for his performance in Maybe Happy Ending, and the other for producing the musical. He became the first known Asian American, Pacific Islander (AAPI) actor to win the leading actor in a musical category, and the first person to win that award for a show they also produced.
Paul Tazewell won for Death Becomes Her, marking the first time in 73 years that a costume designer has won an Oscar and a Tony in the same year. He won an Oscar earlier this year for Wicked: Part I.
Find the full list of 2025 Tony winners below:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck
Cole Escola, Oh, Mary! (WINNER)
Jon Michael Hill, Purpose
Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face
Harry Lennix, Purpose
Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California
Mia Farrow, The Roommate
LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose
Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain
Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending (WINNER)
Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw
Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd.
Jonathan Groff, Just in Time
James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her
Audra McDonald, Gypsy
Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Musical
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd. (WINNER)
Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Glenn Davis, Purpose
Gabriel Ebert, John Proctor is the Villain
Francis Jue, Yellow Face (WINNER)
Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glen Ross
Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Tala Ashe, English
Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day
Marjan Neshat, English
Fina Strazza, John Proctor is the Villain
Kara Young, Purpose (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Brooks Ashmanskas, SMASH
Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw
Danny Burstein, Gypsy
Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical (WINNER)
Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club (WINNER)
Julia Knitel, Dead Outlaw
Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time
Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical
Joy Woods, Gypsy
Best Play
English
The Hills of California
John Proctor is the Villain
Oh, Mary!
Purpose (WINNER)
Best Musical
Buena Vista Social Club
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Maybe Happy Ending (WINNER)
Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
Best Revival of a Play
Eureka Day (WINNER)
Romeo + Juliet
Thornton Wilder’s Our Town
Yellow Face
Best Revival of a Musical
Floyd Collins
Gypsy
Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Sunset Blvd. (WINNER)
Best Direction of a Play
Knud Adams, English
Sam Mendes, The Hills of California
Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! (WINNER)
Danya Taymor, John Proctor is the Villain
Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Direction of a Musical
Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club
Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending (WINNER)
David Cromer, Dead Outlaw
Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Blvd.
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Dead Outlaw
Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna
Death Becomes Her
Music & Lyrics: Julia Mattison and Noel Carey
Maybe Happy Ending (WINNER)
Music: Will Aronson
Lyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park
Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
Music & Lyrics: David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts
Real Women Have Curves: The Musical
Music & Lyrics: Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Dede Ayite, Buena Vista Social Club
Gregg Barnes, BOOP! The Musical
Clint Ramos, Maybe Happy Ending
Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her (WINNER)
Catherine Zuber, Just in Time
Best Costume Design of a Play
Brenda Abbandandolo, Good Night, and Good Luck
Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray (WINNER)
Rob Howell, The Hills of California
Holly Pierson, Oh, Mary!
Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Rachel Hauck, Swept Away
Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, Maybe Happy Ending (WINNER)
Arnulfo Maldonado, Buena Vista Social Club
Derek McLane, Death Becomes Her
Derek McLane, Just in Time
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Marsha Ginsberg, English
Rob Howell, The Hills of California
Marg Horwell and David Bergman, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Miriam Buether and 59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow (WINNER)
Scott Pask, Good Night, and Good Luck
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Jack Knowles, Sunset Blvd. (WINNER)
Tyler Micoleau, Buena Vista Social Club
Scott Zielinski and Ruey Horng Sun, Floyd Collins
Ben Stanton, Maybe Happy Ending
Justin Townsend, Death Becomes Her
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Natasha Chivers, The Hills of California
Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow (WINNER)
Heather Gilbert and David Bengali, Good Night, and Good Luck
Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski, John Proctor is the Villain
Nick Schlieper, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Choreography
Joshua Bergasse, SMASH
Camille A. Brown, Gypsy
Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
Jerry Mitchell, BOOP! The Musical
Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club (WINNER)
Best Orchestrations
Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, Just in Time
Will Aronson, Maybe Happy Ending
Bruce Coughlin, Floyd Collins
Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club (WINNER)
David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sunset Blvd.
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club (WINNER)
Adam Fisher, Sunset Blvd.
Peter Hylenski, Just in Time
Peter Hylenski, Maybe Happy Ending
Dan Moses Schreier, Floyd Collins
Best Sound Design of a Play
Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow (WINNER)
Palmer Hefferan, John Proctor is the Villain
Daniel Kluger, Good Night, and Good Luck
Nick Powell, The Hills of California
Clemence Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Book of a Musical
Marco Ramirez, Buena Vista Social Club
Itamar Moses, Dead Outlaw
Marco Pennette, Death Becomes Her
Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending (WINNER)
David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
