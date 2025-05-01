Tony Awards 2025 nominations: George Clooney gets nod while Denzel Washington snubbed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nominees for the 78th annual Tony Awards, honoring the best of Broadway, have been announced.

Forty-two productions from the 2024-2025 Broadway season were eligible to receive nominations, which were shared Thursday morning.

Oscar winner George Clooney is among the A-list stars who have been recognized.

Clooney, currently making his Broadway debut as Edward R. Murrow in Good Night, and Good Luck, received a nod in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category. The role marks his first on stage performance since 1986 when he appeared in Vicious at the Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago.

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink received a nomination in her return to Broadway. She’s been nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her role as Shelby Holcomb in playwright Kimberly Belflower’s John Proctor is the Villain. The production also received a nod for Best Play. Sink last appeared on Broadway in 2015’s The Audience.

Nominated alongside her is Succession star Sarah Snook, currently starring in The Picture of Dorian Gray. Snook is making her Broadway debut following a successful run in London’s West End.

Former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for playing Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard. Similar to Snook, Scherzinger is making her Broadway debut with the production following its’ London run. The production was also nominated for Best Revival of a Musical.

But not all celebrities who took their work to the Main Stem were recognized by the Tonys.

Oscar winner Denzel Washington was snubbed in the category where Clooney was recognized. Washington marked his return to Broadway as the title role in Othello. He last appeared on the Main Stem in 2018’s The Iceman Cometh, and won a Tony for his leading role in Fences in 2010.

The 78th annual Tony Awards will take place Sunday, June 8 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Hosted by Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner Cynthia Erivo, the Tonys will be broadcast live on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET.

This article is being updated live