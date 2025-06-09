Hamilton fans react as key cast member ‘cut out’ of Tonys performance
Anthony Ramos was barely visible on stage at the Tony Awards
The original Broadway cast of Hamilton took the stage at the 78th annual Tony Awards, but with one notable absence among the solo performers.
Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda was joined by principal cast members Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Leslie Odom, Jr., Okieriete Onaodowan, and Phillipa Soo.
But Anthony Ramos, who played the dual roles of Philip Hamilton and John Laurens in the production, wasn’t given a main part in the performance — and fans were quick to notice.
“Sooooo, did I just miss it or why didn't Anthony Ramos get a stand out moment??? Fairly certain that his dual role deserved it??” one fan wrote.
“And NOTHING for anthony ramos,” another said.
“Lowkey salty Anthony Ramos didn’t get a solo but it was still amazing,” another wrote.
Fans originally believed Ramos wasn’t onstage at all. He was seen in the audience earlier in the broadcast, but because he wasn’t given a moment in the spotlight like the other principal cast members, many missed his presence completely.
The original cast reunited to celebrate the hit musical’s tenth anniversary on Broadway. Hamilton received a record-breaking 16 Tony nominations in 2016 and ultimately won 11 awards, including Best Musical.
Rounding out the ensemble of the Hamilton company were Carleigh Bettiol, Andrew Chappelle, Ariana DeBose, Alysha Deslorieux, Sydney James Harcourt, Neil Haskell, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Stephanie Klemons, Morgan Marcell, Javier Muñoz, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart, Betsy Struxness, Ephraim Sykes and Voltaire Wade-Greene.
More to follow
