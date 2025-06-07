Good Night, and Good Luck viewers make surprise discovery while tuning in to see George Clooney live on CNN

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Viewers tuning in to see George Clooney star in Good Night, and Good Luck live on CNN were surprised to recognize another actor in the production.

CNN is airing the production live from the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City. The telecast marks the first time in history a Broadway show has been broadcast live on national television. More than 20 cameras were positioned throughout the theater to bring audiences at home, CNN correspondent Anderson Cooper said while introducing the play.

Clooney, nominated for a Tony Award for his Broadway debut performance, plays legendary journalist Edward R. Murrow. The play — adapted from the 2005 film of the same name which Clooney directed, co-wrote the screenplay for, and starred in as television producer Fred Friendly — follows Murrow’s historic on-air showdown with Senator Joseph McCarthy.

In addition to Clooney, the cast also featured comedian Ilana Glazer, Mac Brandt, Will Dagger, Christopher Denham, Glenn Fleshler, Clark Gregg, Paul Gross, Georgia Heers, Carter Hudson, Fran Kranz, Jennifer Morris, Michael Nathanson, Andrew Polk, Aaron Roman Weiner, R. Ward Duffy, Joe Forbrich, Imani Rousselle, Greg Stuhr, JD Taylor, and Sophia Tzougros.

Many fans didn’t realize Glazer was in the production and were pleasantly surprised by the discovery. Glazer, known for co-creating the Comedy Central show Broad City, plays producer and writer Shirley Wershba.

“Oh wow Ilana Glazer is in this Good Night & Good Luck play ? that’s awesome,” one fan wrote on X.

“Since when is ilana glazer in good night and good luck on broadway?????????????“ another questioned.

When CNN announced the live broadcast, Clooney said: “I can’t tell you how exciting it is to do something that’s never been done. CNN is the perfect place to bring this story of courage to so many more people than we could have ever hoped. Live TV. No net. Buckle up everyone.”

Fans seemed to echo that sentiment as the broadcast began, commenting on the accessibility factor.

“Really enjoying watching “Good Night, and Good Luck” on CNN. I think it’s such a great thing to make theater, to make Broadway, more accessible to everyone. And this play is so relevant to what’s happening in the world, especially here in the US, right now,” one person wrote on X.

Saturday night’s live broadcast was executive produced by Clooney, Grant Heslov, Deena Katz, Todd Wagner, and Jeff Skoll. The production is directed by Tony winner David Cromer.

More to follow ...