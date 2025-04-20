Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

George Clooney baffles fans with new look – but it’s for a good reason

Actor said his wife ‘hates’ his new look

Annabel Nugent
Sunday 20 April 2025 05:28 EDT
Comments
George Clooney says he has no regrets about calling for Biden to step down

George Clooney’s latest hairstyle has sparked bemused reactions from fans.

Viewers noticed the change when the Ocean’s Eleven star sat down with US journalist Jake Tapper on 16 April to discuss the op-ed he wrote for The New York Times last year titled: “I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee.”

Although the conversation was about politics, viewers were distracted by the 63-year-old’s new hair, which was notably dyed dark drown.

The Argo Oscar-winner has long worn his hair slicked back and grey, earning him a “silver fox” title among fans.

Screenshots from the CNN interview quickly went viral on social media, where fans questioned the reasoning behind his decision, with one person writing on Twitter/X: “Very game show host-ey.”

Another joked: “First day at my new job dyeing George Clooney’s hair, how’d I do y’all?”

Clooney has good reason to back up his controversial style choice, though, given that he dyed his hair for his Broadway debut.

The actor is currently starring as American broadcaster Edward R Murrow in Good Night, and Good Luck, based on the 1954 film of the same name.

For what it’s worth, Clooney is not a big fan of his new look either. He told Tapper: “It’s horrible. The only good news is that I can walk in the streets of New York and nobody recognises me. It’s the craziest thing.”

Speaking about his wife’s reaction, Clooney said Amal Clooney “hates it”.

"I’ve had this hair going for a bit and I hate it,” he said. My wife hates it. She says, ‘it’s not a good look on you.’”

During the interview, Clooney – a “lifelong Democrat” – discussed an op-ed he wrote last year in which he argued that then-President Joe Biden should drop out of the presidential race.

In that context, Clooney spoke about the relevance of his play in today’s political climate.

EEUU-ELECCIONES-BIDEN-CELEBRIDADES
EEUU-ELECCIONES-BIDEN-CELEBRIDADES (AP)

Speaking about his character, an American broadcast journalist and war correspondent who rose to fame as a radio host during World War II, the actor emphasised Murrow’s commitment to truth and journalism’s role in preserving democracy.

"It doesn’t matter what political bend you are on - when you hear things like, you know, ‘We must not confuse dissent with disloyalty. We must remember always that accusation is not proof and a conviction depends on evidence and due process of law, and we will not walk in fear of one another,’” he said.

“‘We won’t be driven by fear into an age of unreason,’ I think those are extraordinarily powerful words for who we are at our best.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in