Hamilton fans react as key cast member ‘cut out’ of Tonys performance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The original Broadway cast of Hamilton took the stage at the 78th annual Tony Awards, but with one notable absence among the solo performers.

Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda was joined by principal cast members Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Leslie Odom, Jr., Okieriete Onaodowan, and Phillipa Soo.

But Anthony Ramos, who played the dual roles of Philip Hamilton and John Laurens in the production, wasn’t given a main part in the performance — and fans were quick to notice.

“Sooooo, did I just miss it or why didn't Anthony Ramos get a stand out moment??? Fairly certain that his dual role deserved it??” one fan wrote.

“They had Anthony Ramos as a stand in lol only person without a solo during the performance,” another said.

open image in gallery Christopher Jackson and Anthony Ramos during the ‘Hamilton’ performance ( Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro )

“Lowkey salty Anthony Ramos didn’t get a solo but it was still amazing,” another wrote.

“Anthony Ramos actually showing up for the Hamilton performance just to be constantly cut out of frame and the only man with a main role without a solo… omg,” a fourth reacted.

Ramos was part of the Broadway company of Hamilton from its 2015 opening until November 2016. He went on to star in the film adaptation of Miranda’s other hit musical, In The Heights.

Fans originally believed Ramos wasn’t onstage at all during the Tonys performance. He was seen in the audience earlier in the broadcast, but because he wasn’t given a moment in the spotlight like the other principal cast members, many missed his presence completely.

Ramos’s name was not included in a May 29 press release announcing the performance. It’s not clear when he joined the reunion lineup.

open image in gallery Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom, Jr. reunited at the Tony Awards ( Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro )

The original cast reunited to celebrate the hit musical’s tenth anniversary on Broadway. Hamilton received a record-breaking 16 Tony nominations in 2016 and ultimately won 11 awards, including Best Musical.

Rounding out the ensemble of the Hamilton company were Carleigh Bettiol, Andrew Chappelle, Ariana DeBose, Alysha Deslorieux, Sydney James Harcourt, Neil Haskell, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Stephanie Klemons, Morgan Marcell, Javier Muñoz, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart, Betsy Struxness, Ephraim Sykes and Voltaire Wade-Greene.

The cast performed a medley of songs from the production, including “Non-Stop,” “My Shot,” “History Has Its Eyes on You,” and “The Room Where It Happens.”

Fans were thrilled with the overall performance, with many flocking to social media to share their thoughts.

“That Hamilton Medley with the ENTIRE original company just changed my life holy s***,” one fan wrote on X.

“Chills! This was incredible to watch the original cast of Hamilton perform together 10 years later!” another wrote.

“This just brought me so much joy omg just reignited my Hamilton obsession,” someone else shared.

Several members of the original company appeared in other parts of the broadcast.

Goldsberry, who won a Tony for her role as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, hosted the first part of the ceremony, The Tony Awards: Act One, on Pluto TV.

Previous Tony winner Groff, nominated this year for his leading role in Just in Time, performed early on in the national broadcast, which began at 8 p.m. ET.

Oscar winner DeBose presented the award for Leading Actor in a Musical, and Miranda awarded the Best Musical trophy.

The full list of 2025 Tony winners can be found here.