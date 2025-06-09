Harry Potter star Tom Felton says JK Rowling’s trans views don’t ‘impact’ his Draco Malfoy reprisal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tom Felton was quick to deflect when asked whether J.K. Rowling’s trans views affected his work in the world of Harry Potter.

Felton is set to reprise his role as Draco Malfoy, whom he played in the 2001-2011 film saga, on Broadway in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for a limited engagement later this year.

The 37-year-old British actor was at the Tony Awards in New York City on Sunday, where Variety’s red carpet reporter asked: “Does the Twitterverse-controversy surrounding JK Rowling’s views impact you at all or impact your work in the world [of Harry Potter] at all?”

“No, I can’t say it does,” Felton responded. “I’m not really that attuned to it.

“The only thing I always remind myself is that I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world — here I am in New York — and I have not seen anything bring the world together more than Potter,” Felton added. “And she’s responsible for that, so I’m incredibly grateful.”

open image in gallery Tom Felton attended the 78th Annual Tony Awards in New York on Sunday ( Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions )

Rowling has, for years now, faced widespread criticism and backlash for expressing views on transgender issues through social media and essays that many consider transphobic, though she maintains her stance is rooted in concerns about women’s rights.

Felton’s comments echo those he made to The Times in 2022.

“I couldn’t speak for what others have said or what she said, to be completely honest, but I’m often reminded, attending Comic Cons in particular, that no one has single-handedly done more for bringing joy to so many different generations and walks of life,” he said. “I’m constantly reminded of her positive work in that field and as a person. I’ve only had a handful of meetings with her but she has always been lovely. So I’m very grateful for that.”

“I’m pro. I’m pro choice. I’m pro life. I’m pro discussion. I’m pro love. I don’t tend to pick sides. I won’t talk specifics but I enjoy reminding myself and others that a lot of my good friends have ways of life or personal decisions that I don’t necessarily agree with. We should enjoy celebrating each other’s differences.”

open image in gallery Felton is reprising his role as Draco Malfoy in ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ ( Warner Bros/Manuel Harlan )

His comments stood in contrast with the actors who played Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger (Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grin,t and Emma Watson, respectively), each of whom decried Rowling’s views on trans people.

Rowling has become ostracized from the former child actors due to her stance on gender ideology — and she previously said she would not forgive the actors for criticizing her opinions, telling them to “save their apologies.”

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child takes place 19 years after the events of Rowling’s final Harry Potter novel. It follows lead characters Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Draco as they send their children off to Hogwarts. The play is based on an original story by Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany.

Felton will join the cast at the Lyric Theatre in New York City beginning November 11, becoming the first cast member from the famed film franchise to reprise their role in the stage production. The role also marks Felton’s Broadway debut.

He’ll remain with the show through March 22, 2026.

“Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Felton said in a statement.

“Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me, because when I begin performances in Cursed Child this fall, I’ll also be the exact age Draco is in the play. It’s surreal to be stepping back into his shoes – and of course his iconic platinum blond hair – and I am thrilled to be able to see his story through and to share it with the greatest fan community in the world. I look forward to joining this incredible company and being a part of the Broadway community.”