Harry Potter star Tom Felton says JK Rowling’s trans views don’t ‘impact’ his Draco Malfoy reprisal
Felton is reprising his role as Draco Malfoy on Broadway in ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’
Tom Felton was quick to deflect when asked whether J.K. Rowling’s trans views affected his work in the world of Harry Potter.
Felton is set to reprise his role as Draco Malfoy, whom he played in the 2001-2011 film saga, on Broadway in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for a limited engagement later this year.
The 37-year-old British actor was at the Tony Awards in New York City on Sunday, where Variety’s red carpet reporter asked: “Does the Twitterverse-controversy surrounding JK Rowling’s views impact you at all or impact your work in the world [of Harry Potter] at all?”
“No, I can’t say it does,” Felton responded. “I’m not really that attuned to it.
“The only thing I always remind myself is that I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world — here I am in New York — and I have not seen anything bring the world together more than Potter,” Felton added. “And she’s responsible for that, so I’m incredibly grateful.”
Rowling has, for years now, faced widespread criticism and backlash for expressing views on transgender issues through social media and essays that many consider transphobic, though she maintains her stance is rooted in concerns about women’s rights.
Felton’s comments echo those he made to The Times in 2022.
“I couldn’t speak for what others have said or what she said, to be completely honest, but I’m often reminded, attending Comic Cons in particular, that no one has single-handedly done more for bringing joy to so many different generations and walks of life,” he said. “I’m constantly reminded of her positive work in that field and as a person. I’ve only had a handful of meetings with her but she has always been lovely. So I’m very grateful for that.”
“I’m pro. I’m pro choice. I’m pro life. I’m pro discussion. I’m pro love. I don’t tend to pick sides. I won’t talk specifics but I enjoy reminding myself and others that a lot of my good friends have ways of life or personal decisions that I don’t necessarily agree with. We should enjoy celebrating each other’s differences.”
His comments stood in contrast with the actors who played Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger (Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grin,t and Emma Watson, respectively), each of whom decried Rowling’s views on trans people.
Rowling has become ostracized from the former child actors due to her stance on gender ideology — and she previously said she would not forgive the actors for criticizing her opinions, telling them to “save their apologies.”
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child takes place 19 years after the events of Rowling’s final Harry Potter novel. It follows lead characters Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Draco as they send their children off to Hogwarts. The play is based on an original story by Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany.
Felton will join the cast at the Lyric Theatre in New York City beginning November 11, becoming the first cast member from the famed film franchise to reprise their role in the stage production. The role also marks Felton’s Broadway debut.
He’ll remain with the show through March 22, 2026.
“Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Felton said in a statement.
“Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me, because when I begin performances in Cursed Child this fall, I’ll also be the exact age Draco is in the play. It’s surreal to be stepping back into his shoes – and of course his iconic platinum blond hair – and I am thrilled to be able to see his story through and to share it with the greatest fan community in the world. I look forward to joining this incredible company and being a part of the Broadway community.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments