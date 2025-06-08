Tony Awards 2025 winners list in full - updating live

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 78th annual Tony Awards, honoring the best of Broadway, are officially underway with winners already being announced.

The first part of the ceremony began streaming promptly at 6:40 p.m. ET on Pluto TV. The national broadcast, hosted by Cynthia Erivo live from Radio City Music Hall, will begin at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Buena Vista Social Club and Stranger Things: The First Shadow are off to the races, picking up three wins each so far as the design and creative categories are announced.

Oscar winner George Clooney is among the A-list stars who have been recognized with acting nominations. Clooney received a nod in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his Broadway debut as Edward R. Murrow in Good Night, and Good Luck.

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her role as Shelby Holcomb in playwright Kimberly Belflower’s John Proctor is the Villain. Sink last appeared on Broadway in 2015’s The Audience. Nominated alongside her is Succession star Sarah Snook, currently starring in The Picture of Dorian Gray. Snook is making her Broadway debut following a successful run in London’s West End.

The stage of the 78th annual Tony Awards ( Invision )

Former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for playing Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard. Similar to Snook, Scherzinger is making her Broadway debut with the production following its’ London run. The production was also nominated for Best Revival of a Musical.

Scherzinger will go head-to-head with Broadway legend Audra McDonald, nominated for her turn as Rose in Gypsy. A win for McDonald — who has 11 nominations and six trophies to her name — would be historic. She’d break her own record for the performer with the most wins in history.

A handful of special Tonys are being doled out throughout the evening, including the Excellence in Theatre Education Award to Gary Edwin Robinson, the 2025 Regional Theatre Tony Award to The Muny, the 2025 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre to Harvey Fierstein, and the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award to Celia Keenan-Bolger.

The 2025 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre, honoring contributors to the Broadway community, are being awarded to Great Performances, Michael Price, New 42, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

Here we round up the full list of 2025 Tony winners.

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Rachel Hauck, Swept Away

Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, Maybe Happy Ending (WINNER)

Arnulfo Maldonado, Buena Vista Social Club

Derek McLane, Death Becomes Her

Derek McLane, Just in Time

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Marsha Ginsberg, English

Rob Howell, The Hills of California

Marg Horwell and David Bergman, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Miriam Buether and 59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow (WINNER)

Scott Pask, Good Night, and Good Luck

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Jack Knowles, Sunset Blvd. (WINNER)

Tyler Micoleau, Buena Vista Social Club

Scott Zielinski and Ruey Horng Sun, Floyd Collins

Ben Stanton, Maybe Happy Ending

Justin Townsend, Death Becomes Her

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Natasha Chivers, The Hills of California

Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow (WINNER)

Heather Gilbert and David Bengali, Good Night, and Good Luck

Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski, John Proctor is the Villain

Nick Schlieper, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Choreography

Joshua Bergasse, SMASH

Camille A. Brown, Gypsy

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Jerry Mitchell, BOOP! The Musical

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club (WINNER)

Best Orchestrations

Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, Just in Time

Will Aronson, Maybe Happy Ending

Bruce Coughlin, Floyd Collins

Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club (WINNER)

David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sunset Blvd.

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club (WINNER)

Adam Fisher, Sunset Blvd.

Peter Hylenski, Just in Time

Peter Hylenski, Maybe Happy Ending

Dan Moses Schreier, Floyd Collins

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow (WINNER)

Palmer Hefferan, John Proctor is the Villain

Daniel Kluger, Good Night, and Good Luck

Nick Powell, The Hills of California

Clemence Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Book of a Musical

Marco Ramirez, Buena Vista Social Club

Itamar Moses, Dead Outlaw

Marco Pennette, Death Becomes Her

Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending (WINNER)

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical