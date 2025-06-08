Tony Awards 2025 winners list in full - updating live
42 productions — many with Hollywood actors in their casts — were eligible to receive nominations
The 78th annual Tony Awards, honoring the best of Broadway, are officially underway with winners already being announced.
The first part of the ceremony began streaming promptly at 6:40 p.m. ET on Pluto TV. The national broadcast, hosted by Cynthia Erivo live from Radio City Music Hall, will begin at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
Buena Vista Social Club and Stranger Things: The First Shadow are off to the races, picking up three wins each so far as the design and creative categories are announced.
Oscar winner George Clooney is among the A-list stars who have been recognized with acting nominations. Clooney received a nod in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his Broadway debut as Edward R. Murrow in Good Night, and Good Luck.
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her role as Shelby Holcomb in playwright Kimberly Belflower’s John Proctor is the Villain. Sink last appeared on Broadway in 2015’s The Audience. Nominated alongside her is Succession star Sarah Snook, currently starring in The Picture of Dorian Gray. Snook is making her Broadway debut following a successful run in London’s West End.
Former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for playing Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard. Similar to Snook, Scherzinger is making her Broadway debut with the production following its’ London run. The production was also nominated for Best Revival of a Musical.
Scherzinger will go head-to-head with Broadway legend Audra McDonald, nominated for her turn as Rose in Gypsy. A win for McDonald — who has 11 nominations and six trophies to her name — would be historic. She’d break her own record for the performer with the most wins in history.
A handful of special Tonys are being doled out throughout the evening, including the Excellence in Theatre Education Award to Gary Edwin Robinson, the 2025 Regional Theatre Tony Award to The Muny, the 2025 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre to Harvey Fierstein, and the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award to Celia Keenan-Bolger.
The 2025 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre, honoring contributors to the Broadway community, are being awarded to Great Performances, Michael Price, New 42, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.
Here we round up the full list of 2025 Tony winners.
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Rachel Hauck, Swept Away
Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, Maybe Happy Ending (WINNER)
Arnulfo Maldonado, Buena Vista Social Club
Derek McLane, Death Becomes Her
Derek McLane, Just in Time
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Marsha Ginsberg, English
Rob Howell, The Hills of California
Marg Horwell and David Bergman, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Miriam Buether and 59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow (WINNER)
Scott Pask, Good Night, and Good Luck
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Jack Knowles, Sunset Blvd. (WINNER)
Tyler Micoleau, Buena Vista Social Club
Scott Zielinski and Ruey Horng Sun, Floyd Collins
Ben Stanton, Maybe Happy Ending
Justin Townsend, Death Becomes Her
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Natasha Chivers, The Hills of California
Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow (WINNER)
Heather Gilbert and David Bengali, Good Night, and Good Luck
Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski, John Proctor is the Villain
Nick Schlieper, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Choreography
Joshua Bergasse, SMASH
Camille A. Brown, Gypsy
Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
Jerry Mitchell, BOOP! The Musical
Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club (WINNER)
Best Orchestrations
Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, Just in Time
Will Aronson, Maybe Happy Ending
Bruce Coughlin, Floyd Collins
Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club (WINNER)
David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sunset Blvd.
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club (WINNER)
Adam Fisher, Sunset Blvd.
Peter Hylenski, Just in Time
Peter Hylenski, Maybe Happy Ending
Dan Moses Schreier, Floyd Collins
Best Sound Design of a Play
Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow (WINNER)
Palmer Hefferan, John Proctor is the Villain
Daniel Kluger, Good Night, and Good Luck
Nick Powell, The Hills of California
Clemence Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Book of a Musical
Marco Ramirez, Buena Vista Social Club
Itamar Moses, Dead Outlaw
Marco Pennette, Death Becomes Her
Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending (WINNER)
David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
