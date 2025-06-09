Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tonys broadcast hit with sound complaints as viewers beg CBS to ‘turn on the mics’

Broadway awards ceremony is being broadcast on CBS and Paramount+ in the U.S.

Caitlin Hornik
in New York
Sunday 08 June 2025 20:52 EDT
Everything to know about the 2025 Tony Awards: nominees, performers, how to watch, more

Viewers tuning into the 78th annual Tony Awards have complained about sound issues affecting the broadcast.

Live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the awards ceremony is being shown on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

While fans are impressed with the performances so far, they’ve been disappointed by the sound while presenters are announcing the winners.

“Who's on the sound at the tonys right now TURN ON THE DAMN MICS,” one frustrated fan wrote on X.

“They need to fix these sound issues while it's still early,” someone else said, while another agreed: “Terrible sound.”

Sarah Snook accepts the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play award for ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’ onstage during The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall
Sarah Snook accepts the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play award for ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’ onstage during The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall (Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
“The sound problems are really putting a hamper on the show performances. I could barely hear what Jonathan Groff was singing sometimes,” another shared.

“Why cant the #Tonys ever get the sound mix right on the Broadcast? The shows on Broadway do this 8 shows a week, its insane that @CBS can't ever get this right for one night a year,” another said.

Others noted that they couldn’t hear actors like Sarah Snook accepting their speeches.

More to follow

