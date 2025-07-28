The Gilded Age showrunners explain why tragic death of beloved character had to happen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Gilded Age showrunners have insisted that certain developments in season three would not have been “achievable” if not for that shocking death.

*Warning: this article contains spoilers for The Gilded Age season three*

The latest episode of the Emmy-winning period drama, about New York City’s high society in the 1800s, concluded with the tragic death of John Adams (Claybourne Elder), the secret gay lover of Oscar van Rhijn (Blake Ritson).

In the final scene, the two are seen leaving an important meeting, during which John offers both financial and emotional support to Oscar following his bankruptcy at the hands of scam artist Maud Beaton (Nicole Brydon Bloom).

“You are my savior. Thank you with all my heart,” Oscar affectionately tells John as the two part ways with a firm handshake.

(L-R) Claybourne Elder as John Adams and Blake Ritson as Oscar van Rhijn in 'The Gilded Age' season three ( HBO )

John then steps out into the street, where he’s fatally struck by a carriage.

Speaking to TVLine about John’s heartbreaking death, co-showrunner Julian Fellowes teased that none of Oscar’s future character development “would have been achievable if John Adams had lived.”

Fellowes assured that they were “quite careful to kill him with a straight accident, not with anything with political overtones. He’s just killed in an accident, like anyone could be at any time.”

“I jumped out of my skin when I watched it for the first time,” the Downton Abbey creator said.

“Those shocking things are true in life,” co-showrunner Sonja Warfield added. “I’ve certainly experienced those traumas. They change you, and we wanted to bring about that change in Oscar.”

John was first introduced in the 2022 debut season as a potential suitor for Oscar’s cousin, Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson). However, it’s quickly revealed that he and Oscar are involved in a secret love affair.

Reflecting on his “meaningful experience” starring on The Gilded Age, Elder told Out magazine in April: “As a queer actor, getting to portray a queer character in this particular historical setting feels both exciting and important. The late 19th century wasn’t exactly a time when queer people could live openly, and yet we know they existed, loved, and found ways to carve out spaces for themselves.

“What I love about John is that he’s complex — he’s navigating a world that doesn’t necessarily make room for him, but he has this desire to do what’s right,” the Broadway star continued, noting his character’s “cool” connection to American history. In earlier seasons, it’s explained that John is a descendant of President John Adams.

“It’s a reminder that queer people have always been part of the story,” Elder said, “even if history hasn’t always chosen to spotlight them. I feel incredibly honored to bring that to life.”

New episodes of The Gilded Age season three premiere Sundays at 9pm ET on HBO Max.