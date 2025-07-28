Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The TV series Interview with the Vampire has been renamed ahead of its third season.

The series, which is an adaptation of Anne Rice’s 1976 novel, has received acclaim since its debut in 2022.

Jacob Anderson stars in the show as vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac, who shares his story with journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).

In flashbacks, we see his escapades with Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and teenage vampire Claudia, who was originally played by Bailey Bass before being replaced by Delainey Hayles in season two.

Season three, which will adapt Rice’s second novel in the series, will no longer be called Interview with the Vampire, with AMC announcing at San Diego Comic-Con that the show will be repackaged asThe Vampire Lestat.

New cast additions includeJennifer Ehle, Christopher Heyerdahl, Damien Atkins, Ella Ballentine and Jeanine Serralles, while Assad Zaman returns as the vampire Armand.

open image in gallery Jacob Anderson in ‘Interview with the Vampire’ ( AMC )

A film adaptation of Interview with the Vampire, directed by Neil Jordan, was released in 1994.

Tom Cruise played Lestat – a casting decision that was criticised by fans of Rice’s book, who questioned if he could do the character justice.

In 2024, Jordan reflected on the difficulty of casting the role, revealing that he had initially offered the part to Daniel Day-Lewis.

“The problem was the casting of Lestat. Brad Pitt had agreed to play Louis and somehow assumed Daniel Day-Lewis would be playing Lestat, an assumption shared by Anne,” he told The Telegraph.

“I offered it to Daniel, who read it, and, as I expected, didn’t want to play the character.

open image in gallery Sam Reid as Lestat in the ‘Interview with the Vampire’ TV series ( © 2022 AMC Network Entertainment LLC. All Rights Reserved. )

“A few years before, he had confined himself to a wheelchair to play Christy Brown in My Left Foot. He would have had to sleep in a coffin for the entirety of this production if he followed the same practice. So we moved on.”

Jordan explained that it was after he met Cruise twice at his Brentwood house that he realized the actor had a lot in common with Lestat, affirming his decision.

“I finally got it,” Jordan continued. “He had to live a life removed from the gaze of others. He had made a contract with the hidden forces, whatever they turned out to be. He had to hide in the shadows, even in the Hollywood sunlight. He would be eternally young. He was a star. He could well be Lestat.”

Noting that Cruise is “also a superb actor,” he added that “that small fact got lost in the outrage that followed”.

open image in gallery Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in 1994 film ‘Interview with the Vampire’ ( Warner Bros )

“Half of America, it seemed, had read Anne Rice’s books and wanted a say in the casting of Lestat,” he said. “Anne herself took to the airwaves, saying that it was as if I had cast Edward G Robinson as Rhett Butler. But she was wrong and was later big enough to admit it.”

Critics eventually came to appreciate Cruise’s performance, and it is now considered one of his defining roles.

“He’s a great actor,” Jordan said. “If he says he can do something, he will do it in a way that people will be shocked by. Tom has become the last remaining film star. It’s kind of strange.”