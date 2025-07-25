Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Food Network star Anne Burrell’s cause of death revealed five weeks after she died aged 55

The Food Network alum was found unresponsive and surrounded by pills in her home last month

Brittany Miller
Thursday 24 July 2025 23:01 EDT
Comments
Related: Anne Burrell Found Dead Next To "Dozens of Pills"

Food Network star Anne Burrell’s cause of death has been revealed just over one month after her death.

The New York City medical examiner's office confirmed Thursday to People that the chef’s death has been ruled a suicide, more specifically, “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine.”

Last month, first responders arrived at Burrell’s home in Brooklyn, New York, after a 911 call reported a cardiac arrest. When medics arrived, she was found unresponsive.

A few days later, her death was being investigated as a possible drug overdose by the New York City Police Department, according to an internal document seen by The New York Times.

The document said the Worst Cooks in America host was “discovered in the shower unconscious and unresponsive, surrounded by approximately (100) assorted pills.”

Anne Burrell was known for hosting ‘Worst Cooks in America’ on the Food Network
Anne Burrell was known for hosting ‘Worst Cooks in America’ on the Food Network (Getty Images)
Recommended

The Times was told by a spokesperson for the city medical examiner’s office at the time that an autopsy had been completed, but any findings on the cause and manner of death were still pending.

The New York-born chef most recently appeared in the cooking competition show House of Knives, which premiered in March.

Prior to that, fans were surprised when she did not return as the host of the new season of Worst Cooks, which aired in January. Neither she nor the network provided an explanation for the change.

However, in a January 10 Instagram post, after fans expressed dissatisfaction with her absence from the show in their comments, Burrell addressed the change.

Replying to one fan asking why she wasn’t hosting, Burrell wrote: “Honestly I don’t know.”

In the weeks following her death, tributes have poured in for the late chef.

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” her family said in a statement following her death. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

The Food Network also released a statement, saying: “Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring.”

The network will be debuting Burrell’s final season of Worst Cooks July 28 at 9 p.m. EST.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in