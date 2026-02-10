Turning Point USA Super Bowl halftime show viewing figures revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Turning Point USA’s “All-American” Super Bowl show might have been held for “underserved” Americans – but the majority opted to watch Bad Bunny’s half-time performance instead.

The Maga-friendly show streamed live at the same time the Puerto Rican artist stunned viewers with a star-studded set featuring special appearances from Lady Gaga and Pedro Pascal.

Turning Point USA’s stream, meanwhile, featured performances from Kid Rock, who appeared to mime his way through, and country musicians Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett.

Frank Luntz, a veteran political consultant and pollster, said that Turning Point USA’s halftime show drew “more than five million” viewers, but The New York Times reports that 6.1 million people opted to watch the event, which was streamed on YouTube.

At the time of writing, the Trump-endorsed concert has been viewed 19 million times, with many noting on social media that they clicked on the video once the Super Bowl ended out of curiosity.

This is a far cry from the figures amassed by the Super Bowl. Official numbers are yet to roll in for Bad Bunny’s performance, but they’re being projected to be around the 128 million mark, which would make it one of the most-watched half-time shows in history.

open image in gallery Kid Rock says Turning Point USA is designed for ‘underserved’ Americans ( YouTube )

The record was achieved by Kendrick Lamar, whose set in 2025 reached highs of 133.5 million viewers.

Turning Point USA, founded by late far-right commentator Charlie Kirk, announced its alternative halftime show last October amid mounting conservative criticism over the selection of Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl halftime performer. The award-winning rapper has been a vocal critic of US president Donald Trump.

Musician Kid Rock, an outspoken supporter of the president, went on to say that the Turning Point show was engineered for conservative Americans to celebrate their patriotism, adding that right-wing views are not represented in mainstream media.

“There’s a big portion of this country, like it or not, that’s underserved entertainment-wise,” Kid Rock said. “We’re just [going to] go play for our base. You know, people who love America, love football, love Jesus.”

The White House expressed support for Turning Point’s show, reposting a video of it on social media. Secretary of defence Pete Hegseth wrote on X that his family had tuned in.

open image in gallery More than 120 million tuned in to watch Bad Bunny perform ( AP )

President Trump also bashed the official Super Bowl mid-game show in a post on Truth Social, labelling it “absolutely terrible” and “one of the worst, EVER!”

But, despite harsh criticism from Trump and his allies, more Americans were interested in watching Bad Bunny perform in Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show than Turning Point USA’s Maga fest.

A YouGov America survey released Friday found that 35 per cent of respondents prefer Bad Bunny’s show compared to 28 per cent who said they were more interested in the Kid Rock-headlined event.

This year’s Super Bowl saw the Seattle Seahawks triumph over the New England Patriots by 29 points to 13 to claim their second-ever victory.