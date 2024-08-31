✕ Close Oasis announce reunion tour

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Oasis fans will be scrambling to nab tickets to the group’s 2025 reunion tour this morning, as the general sale begins today.

The British rock band announced their long-awaited reunion on Tuesday (27 August), with brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher set to join one another onstage for the first time since their split in 2009.

Tickets for the UK tour dates will go on general sale at 9am on Saturday 31 August and be available from ticketmaster.co.uk, gigsandtours.com, and seetickets.com. Dublin tickets will available from 8am that same day from www.ticketmaster.ie.

Oasis have issued a warning against reselling tickets at inflated prices on websites not linked to their promoter, saying they will be “cancelled”. Moments after the presale on Friday, some tickets were listed for thousands of pounds on secondary ticketing sites such as StubHub and Viagogo.

The band announced additional dates in Manchester, London and Edinburgh earlier this week, due to overwhelming demand.