Oasis live: Tickets for Dublin, Manchester and London on sale as band warn inflated listings will be cancelled
Oasis, the biggest British band of the last 30 years, are finally reforming after brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher made peace
Oasis fans will be scrambling to nab tickets to the group’s 2025 reunion tour this morning, as the general sale begins today.
The British rock band announced their long-awaited reunion on Tuesday (27 August), with brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher set to join one another onstage for the first time since their split in 2009.
Tickets for the UK tour dates will go on general sale at 9am on Saturday 31 August and be available from ticketmaster.co.uk, gigsandtours.com, and seetickets.com. Dublin tickets will available from 8am that same day from www.ticketmaster.ie.
Oasis have issued a warning against reselling tickets at inflated prices on websites not linked to their promoter, saying they will be “cancelled”. Moments after the presale on Friday, some tickets were listed for thousands of pounds on secondary ticketing sites such as StubHub and Viagogo.
The band announced additional dates in Manchester, London and Edinburgh earlier this week, due to overwhelming demand.
How much are Oasis tickets?
Oasis ticket prices were announced after three more dates were added in Manchester, London and Edinburgh for the Britpop band’s reunion tour.
A seat to watch the band at London’s Wembley Stadium begins at £74.25, with the most expensive ticket a £506.25 pre-show party, exhibition and seated package.
The cheapest seats are Cardiff’s Principality Stadium shows, which will set you back £73, and Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium at £74, according to Manchester-based promoter SJM Concerts, which runs the website Gigs And Tours.
Before the announcement for UK shows, Irish promoters MCD said on its website that the price of both of the two Croke Park gigs in Dublin will start at 86.50 euros (£72.75) without booking fees.
In the band’s home city of Manchester, tickets start from £148.50, with only standing available alongside a number of hospitality and luxury packages.
Standing tickets at Wembley will cost fans £151.25, with the same tickets in Cardiff and Edinburgh slightly cheaper at £150 and £151 respectively.
How much will Liam and Noel Gallagher make from the Oasis 2025 reunion tour?
The rock’n’roll stars are set to cash in as tickets to their 2025 reunion tour go on sale along with exclusive new merch, vinyl and anniversary reissues...
Will Oasis be playing Glastonbury in 2025?
Oasis have ruled out a sensational return to Worthy Farm putting an end to growing rumours that the band were intending on crowning their reunion with a headline slot at Glastonbury.
Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher officially buried the hatchet after an infamous backstage bust-up ahead of a 2009 festival date led to their split, setting the stage for a lucrative European tour in 2025.
Over the last 15 years, the musicians have repeatedly fielded – and fuelled – reports of a reunion, and will now perform together for a run of 14 shows in the UK and Ireland next summer. Pre-sale ballots are now open.
After Oasis’s forthcoming tour dates were revealed on Tuesday (27 August), many fans speculated the group could play Glastonbury, which is due to take place from 25 to 29 June 2025.
Here’s what they’ve said in response to that...
What are the tour dates?
The shows announced so far are as follows:
JULY 2025
4 July – Cardiff, Principality Stadium
5 July – Cardiff, Principality Stadium
11 July – Manchester, Heaton Park
12 July – Manchester, Heaton Park
19 July – Manchester, Heaton Park
20 July – Manchester, Heaton Park
25 July – London, Wembley Stadium
26 July – London, Wembley Stadium
AUGUST 2025
2 August – London, Wembley Stadium
3 August – London, Wembley Stadium
8 August – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
9 August – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
16 August – Dublin, Croke Park
17 August – Dublin, Croke Park
How much are Oasis fans willing to pay for tickets?
Oasis general tickets sale to take place today
The early bird catches the worm, so good morning to all you Oasis fans hoping to get your hands on tickets today.
Tickets for the rock band’s hugely anticipated UK tour dates will go on general sale at 9am on Saturday 31 August and be available from ticketmaster.co.uk, gigsandtours.com, and seetickets.com. Dublin tickets will available from 8am that same day from www.ticketmaster.ie.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to get tickets here:
Oasis issue resale warning as tickets listed for £6,000
Oasis have issued a warning to fans to avoid unauthorized resale sites after some were quickly listed for thousands of pounds.
The first set of tickets went on sale Friday (August 30) at 7pm, and within minutes were being listed on resale sites at prices up to £6,000, BBC News reported.
Inside the Oasis reunion – and who really made it happen
Want the back story of how the Oasis reunion came to pass? Here’s The Independent’s Zoë Beaty on how the writing was on the (wonder) wall long before this week, while warning that with a year to go before the band goes live there could still be a few bumps in the road ahead…
Oasis gigs will be Taylor Swift’s Eras tour for middle-aged straight men
Giant speaker stacks draped in Union flags, everyone in Ben Sherman, unstoppable, beered-up pogo-ing… and not a single friendship bracelet in sight. The Independent’s Marc Burrows asks if we can imagine what next summer’s stadium tour will actually be like.
