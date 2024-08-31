Support truly

Behind-the-scenes images released by Oasis see the Gallagher brothers smiling together as they prepare for their much-anticipated reunion tour.

The newly-released black-and-white image sees Noel laughing as he stands next to his brother Liam, who is looking directly at the camera.

The British rock band announced their long-awaited reunion on Tuesday (27 August), and the pair will play 17 shows across London, Cardiff, Manchester, Edinburgh and Dublin as part of their 2025 comeback tour.

The amicable context of the image is a welcome contrast for fans, who haven’t seen the pair together since they disbanded in 2009 following a heated backstage argument.

The relations between Gallaghers had long been turbulent before their split. Their professional relationship was worsening in the build-up to their last concert, with the pair having regular quarrels, physical altercations and disagreements onstage.

Noel and Liam smile as they’re photographed as part of the Oasis reunion ( Simon Emmett )

Much of their animosity had its roots in their teenage years, when the two shared one bedroom in their parent’s home. In the Oasis documentary Supersonic, Liam describes a time when he came home drunk and urinated on his brother’s stereo. “I think that’s where the grudge started,” he said.

In 2009, Noel issued a statement explaining his reasons for quitting, citing his brother’s “verbal and violent intimidation towards me, my family and friends… of too great a number to list”. What followed was 15 years of estrangement and the – temporary – end of Oasis.

The Gallagher brothers back together again ( Simon Emmett )

“People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer,” he wrote. Later, would claim that an argument over the advertising of Liam’s Pretty Green merchandising line had devolved into Liam throwing fruit and swinging a guitar around “like an axe… he nearly took my face off with it.” It was at this point that he decided to quit.

The rest of Oasis’s lineup, including Liam, continued to perform under the name Beady Eye until 2014.

Noel continued to condemn his brother’s behaviour during the Oasis years, saying in 2015 that he would “never forgive” Liam’s habit of abandoning gigs at the last minute.

He also accused Liam of being “obsessed” with him, and then Liam eventually became vocal on social media and would sometimes send public insults to his brother online.

In 2017, Liam released his first single as a solo artist, and further dismissed the idea of reforming the band. “[Working with Noel] bores the death out of me,” he said, revealing that the pair had not had any contact in years.

Noel and Liam Gallagher inspect photos during a session ahead of the Oasis reunion tour ( Simon Emmett )

But the mending of bridges was hinted at across several years – it’s only now that it has actually materialised.

During a set at Reading Festival 2024, Liam dropped a number of hints about a prospective reunion, dedicating the Oasis track “Half The World Away” to his brother. The gig ended by revealing a date and time, which was also shared by both Gallagher brothers on social media.

At 8am on Tuesday 27 August, both Liam and Noel announced that the band was reforming, stating: “This is it, this is happening.”

In the announcement, the duo confirmed that there had been “no great revelatory moment”, but rather “the gradual realisation that the time is right”.