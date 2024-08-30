Oasis issue resale warning as tickets listed for £6,000

Support truly

Oasis have issued a warning to fans to avoid unauthorized resale sites after some were quickly listed for thousands of pounds.

The band, led by brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, announced their reunion this week after 15 years apart.

The first set of tickets went on sale Friday (August 30) at 7pm, and within minutes were being listed on resale sites at prices up to £6,000, BBC News reported.

In a statement on social media, the band said: “We have noticed people attempting to sell tickets on the secondary market since the start of the pre-sale.

“Please note, tickets can ONLY be resold, at face value, via @Ticketmaster and @Twickets. Tickets sold in breach of the terms and conditions will be canceled by the promoters.”

The face value of the tickets ranges between £74.25 to £506.25 for the pre-show “party package.”

Oasis will play a run of reunion gigs next summer ( Simon Emmett/Fear PR/PA )

The tour will include five nights at Heaton Park in Manchester, the band’s hometown, between 11 to 20 July, along with five shows at Wembley Stadium in London from 25 July to 3 August.

Their reunion announcement came right before the 30-year anniversary of Definitely Maybe, the band’s record-breaking debut that includes hits “Supersonic”, “Shakermaker” and “Live Forever”. Next year, will mark the 30th anniversary of their second album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, one of the biggest-selling LPs by a British act of all time.

Fans on social media bemoaned the resale market for tickets, with one writing: “I’d like to congratulate all the greedy arseholes who have listed @oasis tickets on @StubHub already demonstrating everything that is wrong with the resale market today! £700 at the last check for the cheapest ticket on there.”

Another added: “Biggest disgrace of the oasis reunion? Check viagogo now, 10 minutes after the pre sale opened. Flogging tickets for 4x the cost. Gonna be one hell of a resale.”

Formed in Manchester in 1991, Oasis rose to become one of the biggest-selling bands of the era, a phenomenon even among their Britpop peers such as Blur, Pulp and Suede. All seven of their studio albums topped the charts, with that success translating to ticket sales – most famously when 125,000 fans turned up for each of their two Knebworth shows in 1996. They headlined Glastonbury twice, first in 1995, then again in 2004. They won six Brit Awards and two Ivor Novellos.

Further tickets for the UK tour dates will go on general sale at 9am tomorrow (Saturday 31 August) and be available from ticketmaster.co.uk, gigsandtours.com, and seetickets.com. Dublin tickets will available from 8am from www.ticketmaster.ie.