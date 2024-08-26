Oasis reunion latest: Liam and Noel Gallagher tease spectacular comeback ahead of rumoured tour
Britpop band split up in 2009
Fifteen years after disbanding in chaos, record-breaking Britpop band Oasis are seemingly on the verge of a reunion.
The band, fronted by Mancunian brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, have teased an announcement at 8am on Tuesday 27 August, which is widely expected to herald a reunion.
Known for hits such as “Wonderwall”, “Don’t Look Back in Anger” and “Champagne Supernova”, Oasis split up in 2009 following a backstage fracas at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.
Since then, the Gallagher brothers have been estranged, and a reunion long seemed unlikely. Both Liam and Noel have continued to release music with their own projects, Beady Eye and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.
However, in recent months, there have been a number of hints that a comeback could be on the cards, with Liam’s Sunday set at Reading Festival convincing many fans that a reunion is imminent.
On Sunday night, both the Gallagher brothers and the band’s official Instagram account then shared a message bearing the date 27 August, and the time 8am.
See below for the latest updates on the prospective Oasis reunion...
Just a few weeks ago, Liam Gallagher’s son weighed in on the prospect of a reunion – sparking hopes that something could be in the works.
Gene Gallagher, also a musician, said: “I get the feeling my dad wants it, too. Let’s hope it happens. It’s easier to speak about after a couple of pints.”
Warring brothers Noel and Liam have been estranged since an almighty bust-up backstage in 2009
While nothing has yet been confirmed about the rumoured reunion, insiders have already been speculating about the details, including what venues Oasis might play, and how much tickets could cost.
Could a Glastonbury headline set be on the cards? It’s certainly possible.
Liam and Noel have both shared a countdown to an announcement later this week
Another cryptic hint from Liam Gallagher, shared on Sunday morning. Not “former” for much longer?
Why is everyone so sure that there’s going to be a reunion announced?
Well, just look at the evidence...
Is it finally happening?
Suffice it to say the Oasis fans are loving what’s happening at the moment.
“This is what the UK needs to hear right now,” one fan wrote. “If true, what an immense, welcome, and needed comeback.”
“This is the first moment in 15 years when I actually think it’s gonna happen,” another said.
Liam Gallagher has been responding to fans as they plead with him to confirm the rumours
Critic Mark Beaumont was at Reading Festival, here’s what he had to say:
Sunday at Reading 2024 may go down in history for an unusual first: the only headliner in the festival’s near 70 years who threatens to upstage themselves. On the day that Liam Gallagher arrives to play all of Oasis’s debut album Definitely Maybe in the week of its 30th anniversary, the atmosphere is feverish with rumour that the band are imminently due to announce a reunion.
The mooted comeback is speculated to be a huge run of 2025 reunion shows in London and Manchester, gigs that couldn’t be more hotly anticipated if The Smiths were supporting. Twitter word is that every Premier Inn in London has already been booked out for most of next August, and the buzz on site is just as much for presale details as for Liam’s (somewhat second-best, in the circumstances) show itself.
Talk of a reunion has been swirling in the air for months now, but it was last night at Reading Festival that things really started heating up.
During Liam’s headline set, he dedicated “Half The World Away” to his brother, and later dedicated their hit “Cigarettes & Alcohol” to people who “hate” Oasis.
Hello, and welcome to The Independent’s Oasis liveblog, where we’ll be bringing you updates as and when they arrive about the widely tipped reunion.
To kick things off, here’s Mark Beaumont arguing why now is in fact the perfect time for the Gallagher brothers to get back together...
