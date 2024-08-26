✕ Close Liam Gallagher performs Live Forever at Reading 2024

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Fifteen years after disbanding in chaos, record-breaking Britpop band Oasis are seemingly on the verge of a reunion.

The band, fronted by Mancunian brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, have teased an announcement at 8am on Tuesday 27 August, which is widely expected to herald a reunion.

Known for hits such as “Wonderwall”, “Don’t Look Back in Anger” and “Champagne Supernova”, Oasis split up in 2009 following a backstage fracas at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Since then, the Gallagher brothers have been estranged, and a reunion long seemed unlikely. Both Liam and Noel have continued to release music with their own projects, Beady Eye and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

However, in recent months, there have been a number of hints that a comeback could be on the cards, with Liam’s Sunday set at Reading Festival convincing many fans that a reunion is imminent.

Liam Gallagher at Reading 2024 ( BBC )

On Sunday night, both the Gallagher brothers and the band’s official Instagram account then shared a message bearing the date 27 August, and the time 8am.

See below for the latest updates on the prospective Oasis reunion...