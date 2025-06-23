Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Miley Cyrus has been criticised by some of her fans who have accused the pop star of “ignoring them” during an event celebrating the release of her new single.

On Saturday (21 June), the singer held a fan signing event at Rough Trade in London for the release of “Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved”, a track from her latest album, Something Beautiful.

Cyrus, 32, was joined by British supermodel Naomi Campbell, who features on the track, with both stars signing vinyl copies of the song at the venue.

However, some fans claimed that Cyrus and Campbell spent more time chatting with one another than paying attention to them, expressing their disappointment at being “ignored”.

“Sorry to everyone who went and got a photo with them talking to one another,” one fan wrote on Cyrus’s Instagram post about the event.

“The way you ignored your fans lol,” another disgruntled guest wrote.

“Girl you were very rude to your fans at this signing,” one fan claimed, while another urged: “Treat your fans better next time.”

One accused Cyrus and Campbell of “absolutely shocking behaviour… these are your fans Miley, they can quickly change their minds.”

Several others complained that the duo had been “talking to each other the entire time” and had not acknowledged the fans who turned up to see them.

Cyrus thanked Campbell in her Instagram post on Sunday (22 June), writing: “[Naomi] thank you for celebrating the ‘Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved’ vinyl release day with me.

“Laughing with you is my favourite. I’ll miss you until we reunite. Love you forever.”

She added: “Thank you to everyone who showed up to the signing, we adored meeting you. If you missed it, get your life & our vinyl that’s available now.”

Campbell, 55, replied: “What a joy spending Saturday night with you in my hometown. Your energy is infectious, your memory is unreal, and you had me laughing all night!... I love you, Queen.”

The Independent has contacted Cyrus and Campbell’s representatives for comment.

A three-star review for Cyrus’s album called her Campbell collaboration “brilliantly bonkers” and said of the record: “Something Beautiful isn’t quite as crazy or groundbreaking as she seems to think, but its spirit of adventure encapsulates what we’ve come to know and love about one of our most frustrating yet endearing pop stars.”