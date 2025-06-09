Miley Cyrus reveals how she hid drug purchases from accountant: ‘We called them vintage clothes’
‘I’m so glad I survived that time in my life,’ the Wrecking Ball singer says
Miley Cyrus has opened up about her past drug use and that she hid the purchases from her accountant by disguising them as “vintage clothes”.
Talking about her 2015 album Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, she said that the drugs were a “a super important part” of her creative process.
“The drugs were the biggest cost, which to hide those from my accountant, we called them vintage clothes,” she said on the Every Single Album podcast. “And so she would get these checks. That happens on touring all the time.”
“And every time she saw me, she’d be like, ‘Where’s that like $15,000 original John Lennon T-shirt that you bought?’ It’s like, ‘Oh, it’s upstairs. Would you like some?’ So I bought a lot of ‘vintage clothes’ that year.”
“I’m so glad I survived that time in my life. I would definitely not encourage anyone else to go this hard, but the fact that I got through it, I'm very glad I got to do it,” she added.
On the same podcast episode, she also admitted that she didn’t plan on singing a song with Dua Lipa on her 2020 Plastic Hearts album.
“No shade to Dua, but ‘Prisoner’ just isn’t cohesive with the album,” she said about their duet together. “She would’ve been much better on Endless Summer Vacation, like she would’ve been great on ‘Wildcard’ or ‘River’ – could you imagine?”
The “Wrecking Ball” singer’s comments come amid the recent release of her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, on 30 May. The album was apparently inspired by Alan Parker’s 1982 surrealist drama film The Wall, influenced in turn by the Pink Floyd album of the same name.
In a three-star review for The Independent, Roisin O’Connor wrote: “Something Beautiful isn’t quite as crazy or groundbreaking as she seems to think, but its spirit of adventure encapsulates what we’ve come to know and love about one of our most frustrating yet endearing pop stars.”
Cyrus made her Tribeca Film Festival debut over the weekend with the world premiere of Something Beautiful, a 55-minute film, co-directed by Cyrus, featuring 13 original tracks from her album of the same name.
Naomi Campbell makes a cameo in the film, featuring on the track “Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved,” where she delivers a spoken-word performance.
Following its Tribeca debut, the film will be released theatrically for one night only on 12 June in the US and Canada, and on 27 June internationally.
