Miley Cyrus says collaboration with Dua Lipa ‘wasn’t my idea’ and didn’t fit her album

Miley Cyrus has admitted that she didn’t plan on singing a song with Dua Lipa on her 2020 Plastic Hearts album.

During an interview on the Every Single Album podcast, the “Wrecking Ball” singer was asked, “Why the f***” Dua Lipa ended up on the album, causing Cyrus to reply that it “wasn’t her idea.”

“No shade to Dua, but ‘Prisoner’ just isn’t cohesive with the album,” she said about their duet together. “She would’ve been much better on Endless Summer Vacation, like she would’ve been great on ‘Wildcard’ or ‘River’ — could you imagine?”

“Prisoner” ended up being included on the re-released version of Dua Lipa’s BRIT Award-winning album Future Nostalgia, following the song’s success.

The comment comes amid the recent release of the “Flowers” singer’s ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, on May 30. The album was apparently inspired by Alan Parker’s 1982 surrealist drama film The Wall, influenced in turn by the Pink Floyd album of the same name.

Cyrus watched it as a teenager with some friends; they rented a limo, smoked weed, and wore 70s-style fur coats. “We really leaned in,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in a recent interview. “My idea was making The Wall but with a better wardrobe.”

In a three-star review for The Independent, Roisin O’Connor wrote: “Something Beautiful isn’t quite as crazy or groundbreaking as she seems to think, but its spirit of adventure encapsulates what we’ve come to know and love about one of our most frustrating yet endearing pop stars.”

Miley Cyrus is set to make her Tribeca Film Festival debut tonight with the world premiere of Something Beautiful, a 55-minute film, co-directed by Cyrus, featuring 13 original tracks from her album of the same name.

Naomi Campbell makes a cameo in the film, featuring on the track “Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved,” where she delivers a spoken-word performance.

In the trailer for the “one of a kind pop opera,” Cyrus walks through the streets of Los Angeles and shares a kiss with a mystery character, meanwhile Campbell poses in low lighting.

Cyrus asks at the end of the high drama promotional video: “If I break away any bodies between us, would you promise I’m enough? If I give you all my love?”

Following its Tribeca debut, the film will be released theatrically for one night only on June 12 in the U.S. and Canada, and on June 27 internationally.