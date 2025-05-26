Demi Lovato fans point out striking resemblance to Miley Cyrus’ wedding dress

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pop star Demi Lovato is a married woman.

She and singer-songwriter Jordan “Jutes” Lutes were wed May 25 in a California ceremony. The couple announced their engagement in December 2023.

Lovato, 32, wore a custom “pearl white” Vivienne Westwood gown made with “heavy silk satin fabric and featuring a corset bodice,” according to Vogue. The off-the-shoulder gown had a “romantic neckline” and featured Westwood’s signature corsetry and a cinched waist paired with a draped A-line skirt. Lovato completed the look with a simple cathedral-style veil made of ivory tulle.

“I have been a fan of Vivienne Westwood’s designs for a long time,” Lovato told Vogue. “I love everything about the dress.”

Fans of the former Disney Channel star were quick to point out similarities between Lovato’s gown and that of her on-again, off-again friend Miley Cyrus.

Cyrus wore a similar gown when she married now-ex Liam Hemsworth in 2018. Also designed by Westwood, Cyrus’s gown featured a strikingly similar off-the-shoulder neckline and draping detail in the skirt.

open image in gallery Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus wore strikingly similar wedding gowns at their respective nuptials ( Getty )

“Demi's dress reminds me of Miley's,” one fan wrote on X.

“Wow, Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus rocking similar Vivienne Westwood wedding dresses is such a cool Disney Channel throwback!” someone else wrote.

“Wdym demi has worn an almost if not identical vivienne westwood wedding dress to miley’s in 2018,” another said.

“Demi and Miley are both grown women and we are not little girls arguing in middle school. We don't care if Miley wore the dress first. They look stunning,” another chimed in.

“Demi is obsessed with Miley and nobody will convince me otherwise. This is Miley’s wedding dress,” someone else shared.

open image in gallery Lovato and Jutes were married May 25 ( Getty Images for Operation Smile )

Lovato and Cyrus have had an on-again, off-again friendship since their Disney Channel days.

Cyrus was the star of Hannah Montana around the time Lovato landed her breakthrough role in the hit film Camp Rock. The two women have publicly feuded throughout the years, but have often reconciled.

In March 2020, Cyrus and Lovato joined forces on an Instagram Live and appeared to be on good terms.

"I feel like you've always been such a light and that's why we connected at 14,” Lovato said at the time. “We connected then because we just saw something in each other. Maybe it was because of spirituality or maybe it was just our hearts."

It’s not clear if Cyrus was at Lovato’s wedding.