Miley Cyrus celebrates Walk of Fame star with heartwarming memory of her father

Miley Cyrus has shared a heartwarming childhood memory following the announcement that she will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026.

The 32-year-old “Party In The U.S.A.” hitmaker and former Disney Channel star was named Wednesday as one of 35 celebrities set to be honored with a sidewalk plaque along Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles next year.

Reacting to the news on Instagram, Cyrus wrote: “Honored to be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” alongside a clip from her new “Walk of Fame” music video.

She further celebrated the momentous achievement, recalling when she “first came to LA from Nashville as a little girl.”

“My family would stay at a hotel on Hollywood Blvd, and I would go on late night walks with my dad when no one would recognize him. We’d have the gift shops to ourselves & buy knock off Oscars and Marilyn Monroe merchandise,” she added of her father, singer-songwriter Billy Ray Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus (left) and her father, Billy Ray (right), have had a tumultuous relationship over the years ( Getty )

“To now be cemented on this legendary boulevard, surrounded by the icons who inspired me, feels like a dream,” Cyrus continued. “This moment will live forever, thank you to everyone in my life who made it possible. I am grateful to share this star with you.”

In recent months, rumors have circulated that Cyrus and her five siblings had been split down parental lines following their parents’ 2022 divorce.

The three-time Grammy-winning “Flowers” singer has since set the record straight about her relationship with both her mother, Tish Cyrus, and her father.

“I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us,” Cyrus said in an Instagram statement in May. “She’s my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn’t know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me — simple, coincidental, and uninteresting.”

Of her relationship with her father — whom fans assumed she was feuding with after she didn’t mention him during her 2024 Grammys acceptance speech — she clarified that despite having faced “challenges” in the past, they are not on bad terms.

“My dad and I have had our challenges over the years,” she wrote. “Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing. Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family.”

Cyrus’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honor comes weeks after she released her latest album, Something Beautiful, in May.

Other celebrities set to receive a coveted star next year, include Timothée Chalamet, Chris Columbus, Marion Cotillard, Keith David, Rachel McAdams, Demi Moore, Franco Nero, Deepika Padukone, Molly Ringwald, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and renowned voice and screen actor Keith David.