Oasis reunion live: Liam and Noel Gallagher prepare to kick off tour at Principality Stadium in Cardiff
Reunion tour will begin with two nights at the Principality Stadium, with Noel reportedly opting to travel to Cardiff by train
Almost a year since announcing the long-awaited Oasis reunion, brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher will play their first show together in 16 years tomorrow night.
The once-warring siblings are kicking things off at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Friday (4 July) and Saturday (5 July), before further dates around the UK, the United States, South Korea, Japan, Australia and South America.
On Tuesday, Noel was spotted by a young fan at Cardiff station, having apparently opted to travel by train ahead of his band’s first gig since 2009.
“It felt so surreal seeing a rock icon live in the flesh,” Oasis fan Joey, 16, told the BBC. “Their music has been such a big part in my parents’ life and also mine too. I can’t wait to see them live on Friday.”
Oasis are being supported in the UK by Richard Ashcroft, frontman of The Verve, and the Liverpool-formed band Cast.
T'was the night before the Oasis reunion...
It’s the moment Oasis fans around the world have been waiting for: reunion week!
Tomorrow night, Noel and Liam Gallagher will perform together live on stage for the first time in 16 years.
Their massive Oasis ‘25 reunion tour is kicking off with two nights at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, featuring support from Richard Ashcroft and rock band Cast.
Doors to the stadium open at 5pm, Cast’s performance is 6pm while Richard Ashcroft will take to the stage at 7pm.
Oasis will perform at 8.15pm. The stadium curfew is 10.30pm.
The band have not released any details regarding the show’s setlist, but it is very likely fans will get to hear a number of their biggest hits, from “Rock n’ Roll Star” to “Champagne Supernova”, “Cigarettes and Alcohol” and “Wonderwall”.
