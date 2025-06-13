Liam Gallagher makes moving Oasis admission ahead of reunion shows
British rock star is currently rehearsing for the band’s massive reunion tour
Rock star Liam Gallagher has admitted he can’t help but think about “all those wasted years”, as he prepares to kick off the Oasis reunion tour with his older brother, Noel.
After a years-long feud, the siblings managed to mend their fences enough to announce the first Oasis shows since the band’s split in 2009, which will begin at Cardiff Stadium on 4 July.
Liam, who is particularly active on X/Twitter, has been sharing regular updates with fans including his thoughts on the ongoing rehearsals.
On Wednesday evening (11 June), one fan asked the “Cigarettes & Alcohol” singer how it felt performing with his brother again.
“You know what it’s spiritual but I can’t help think about all those wasted years… what a waste of PRECIOUS time,” Liam responded.
In another response to fans that same day, he claimed that Noel was the one deciding the setlist for the Oasis tour.
He said last week that the band are sounding “f***ing filthy” in rehearsals, as well as issuing an apology for baiting fans with a supposed “announcement”.
He then followed this with the declaration: “I WORK OUT.”
Fans who had been hoping for more details regarding the setlist and band lineup were suitably disappointed.
“I HATE YOU,” one fan said in a reply to Liam’s post.
“Such a troll,” another follower agreed.
“Gotta admit that was good craic gotta you all riled up to ras [sic],” Liam responded.
However, he then added a supposedly more contrite post, in which he wrote: “If I caused any distress and upset [to] anyone this morning I’m deeply sorry that wasn’t my intention I thought it was a bit of fun please forgive me.”
He added: “Guys I think I’m gonna close my Twitter account and think long and hard about my EXISTENCE this morning has been a real eye-opener.”
The Oasis lineup is currently rumoured to include guitarists Gem Archer and Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, keyboardist Mikey Rowe, bassist Andy Bell and drummer Joey Waronker.
Bell confirmed in May that he would be joining the Gallagher brothers for the reunion tour.
The brothers are believed to have performed together for the first known time in 16 years during a top-secret set in Stoke Newington, London, in April.
