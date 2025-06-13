Liam Gallagher makes moving Oasis admission ahead of reunion shows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rock star Liam Gallagher has admitted he can’t help but think about “all those wasted years”, as he prepares to kick off the Oasis reunion tour with his older brother, Noel.

After a years-long feud, the siblings managed to mend their fences enough to announce the first Oasis shows since the band’s split in 2009, which will begin at Cardiff Stadium on 4 July.

Liam, who is particularly active on X/Twitter, has been sharing regular updates with fans including his thoughts on the ongoing rehearsals.

On Wednesday evening (11 June), one fan asked the “Cigarettes & Alcohol” singer how it felt performing with his brother again.

“You know what it’s spiritual but I can’t help think about all those wasted years… what a waste of PRECIOUS time,” Liam responded.

In another response to fans that same day, he claimed that Noel was the one deciding the setlist for the Oasis tour.

He said last week that the band are sounding “f***ing filthy” in rehearsals, as well as issuing an apology for baiting fans with a supposed “announcement”.

He then followed this with the declaration: “I WORK OUT.”

Fans who had been hoping for more details regarding the setlist and band lineup were suitably disappointed.

Brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher are preparing to kick off their Oasis reunion tour ( PA )

“I HATE YOU,” one fan said in a reply to Liam’s post.

“Such a troll,” another follower agreed.

“Gotta admit that was good craic gotta you all riled up to ras [sic],” Liam responded.

However, he then added a supposedly more contrite post, in which he wrote: “If I caused any distress and upset [to] anyone this morning I’m deeply sorry that wasn’t my intention I thought it was a bit of fun please forgive me.”

He added: “Guys I think I’m gonna close my Twitter account and think long and hard about my EXISTENCE this morning has been a real eye-opener.”

The Oasis lineup is currently rumoured to include guitarists Gem Archer and Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, keyboardist Mikey Rowe, bassist Andy Bell and drummer Joey Waronker.

Bell confirmed in May that he would be joining the Gallagher brothers for the reunion tour.

The brothers are believed to have performed together for the first known time in 16 years during a top-secret set in Stoke Newington, London, in April.