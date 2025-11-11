Kelly Clarkson reveals fiery response to ex-manager who told her to get a boob job

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kelly Clarkson has some choice words for a former manager who urged her to change her appearance.

Clarkson, 43, revealed onstage that she once had a manager who recommended she get plastic surgery on her breasts, prompting a fiery response from the superstar.

“I had some d**k manager one time tell me to get a boob job,” Clarkson said Saturday while performing her Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions concert residency in Las Vegas. “I was like, 'Why don't you get a d**k job?' Like, what? I'm fine with my itty-bitty t**ties! Get out of here!”

She asked the audience, “Who says that s**t? People say that s**t. They say it all the time to people in the industry. They say the craziest s**t. I'm like, ‘This is not normal. You've normalized crazy.’”

Clarkson added about plastic surgery, “Everybody’s out here looking like they’re in The Capitol in The Hunger Games,” referring to the gaudy looks of the rich residents in the fictional dystopian series.

open image in gallery Kelly Clarkson revealed that her former manager advised her to get plastic surgery ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Kelly Clarkson recently returned to the stage following the death of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock ( Getty )

"Do you. Don't make me do you. I like my itty-bitty t**ties. They've served me well,” Clarkson concluded as her crowd cheered.

Clarkson didn’t reveal which ex-manager specifically made the remarks. However, after winning season one of American Idol, she was managed by the show’s creator Simon Fuller. In 2004, she left Fuller and her management team and hired talent manager Jeff Kwatinetz instead. She later hired manager Narvel Blackstock, the now ex-husband of Reba McEntire. She went on to date and marry Narvel’s son, Brandon Blackstock, who managed her during their marriage from 2013 to 2020.

Clarkson recently returned to the stage after postponing her residency shows in August due to her ex-husband’s death from cancer. The couple share two kids, 11-year-old River Rose and nine-year-old Remington Alexander.

The talk show host has previously opened up in conversations about her body following her 60-pound weight loss. During an episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show in May 2024, she shot down rumors about her using Ozempic and said she decided to use another medication after becoming worried at her heaviest weight of 203 pounds.

“My doctor chased me for like two years and I was like, ‘No, I'm afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems,’” Clarkson told guest Whoopi Goldberg on the show. “Everybody thinks its Ozempic. It’s not. It’s something else. But it’s something that aids in helping break down the sugar. Obviously my body doesn’t do it right.”

The singer later credited her weight loss to exercise and diet changes in addition to the medication. After moving to New York City to continue her show, she told People last year: “Walking in the city is quite the workout.”

She said about her diet, “I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor—a couple years I didn't. And 90 percent of the time, I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway.”