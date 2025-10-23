Reba McEntire to host TV special that she’s ‘always wanted to do’
‘The Voice’ star will perform songs throughout the live event
Reba McEntire is kicking off the holiday season by hosting this year’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center.
The annual celebration will air December 3, with the country music star playing double duty as host and musical performer throughout the live TV event.
"I'm really excited to get to go to New York City in December. I've never been there in December," McEntire, 70, told People.
"To see all the Christmas decorations and to get to be a part of the tree lighting ceremony, Rockefeller Center, it's something that I've always wanted to do and I'm honored that they asked me to do it."
The actress plans to “bundle up” for the outdoor event, adding, “I'm going to triple, quadruple layer. I'll probably have my heated vest on, and all the clothes I can, insulated underwear.”
The massive tree, generally between 75 and 100 feet tall, is famously lit with tens of thousands of twinkling lights each year in the heart of New York City. The tradition began in 1931, with the first official lighting ceremony starting in 1933.
Thousands of attendees gather in person each year for the ceremony, which is also broadcast live on television. This year, the two-hour telecast will air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
McEntire is taking her new role over from Kelly Clarkson, ironically her former step-daughter-in-law, who hosted for the past two years. In the past, NBC anchors such as Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Mario Lopez, and Hoda Kotb have helped fill-in throughout the event.
NBC also promised “an all-star lineup of musical guests” joining McEntire will be announced at a later date, according to a press release Thursday.
After the December 3 ceremony, the tree will be lit up daily from 5 a.m. to midnight, except for Christmas Eve, when it’s lit for the full 24 hours. On New Year’s Eve, the tree is lit from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. The display typically stays up until mid-January.
In addition to preparing for the Christmas special, McEntire stars on NBC shows The Voice and Happy’s Place. She told People she has no plans of retiring anytime soon.
"I don’t know when. It could be in 20 years," McEntire said. "I think I’ll know when it’s the time. Dolly [Parton] and I talked about that an awful lot when she did the Reba show, and I said, 'Are you going to retire?' She said, 'Why would I? What in the world could I do and have as much fun as what I’m doing in this job right now?' I agree with her a hundred percent. Slow down, maybe, but no plans of retiring."
Last month, McEntire confirmed her engagement to Rex Linn, her co-star on Happy’s Place. The couple, who first met in the ‘90s, started dating in 2020 after they reconnected on Young Sheldon. This will be Linn’s first marriage, and McEntire’s third.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments