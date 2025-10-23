Reba McEntire to host TV special that she’s ‘always wanted to do’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reba McEntire is kicking off the holiday season by hosting this year’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center.

The annual celebration will air December 3, with the country music star playing double duty as host and musical performer throughout the live TV event.

"I'm really excited to get to go to New York City in December. I've never been there in December," McEntire, 70, told People.

"To see all the Christmas decorations and to get to be a part of the tree lighting ceremony, Rockefeller Center, it's something that I've always wanted to do and I'm honored that they asked me to do it."

The actress plans to “bundle up” for the outdoor event, adding, “I'm going to triple, quadruple layer. I'll probably have my heated vest on, and all the clothes I can, insulated underwear.”

open image in gallery The Rockefeller tree is lit in a ceremony each year ( Getty/iStock )

The massive tree, generally between 75 and 100 feet tall, is famously lit with tens of thousands of twinkling lights each year in the heart of New York City. The tradition began in 1931, with the first official lighting ceremony starting in 1933.

Thousands of attendees gather in person each year for the ceremony, which is also broadcast live on television. This year, the two-hour telecast will air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

McEntire is taking her new role over from Kelly Clarkson, ironically her former step-daughter-in-law, who hosted for the past two years. In the past, NBC anchors such as Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Mario Lopez, and Hoda Kotb have helped fill-in throughout the event.

NBC also promised “an all-star lineup of musical guests” joining McEntire will be announced at a later date, according to a press release Thursday.

After the December 3 ceremony, the tree will be lit up daily from 5 a.m. to midnight, except for Christmas Eve, when it’s lit for the full 24 hours. On New Year’s Eve, the tree is lit from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. The display typically stays up until mid-January.

In addition to preparing for the Christmas special, McEntire stars on NBC shows The Voice and Happy’s Place. She told People she has no plans of retiring anytime soon.

open image in gallery Reba McEntire will host the 2025 TV special ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ ( Invision )

open image in gallery Reba McEntire is engaged to her ‘Happy’s Place’ co-star, Rex Linn ( AFP/Getty )

"I don’t know when. It could be in 20 years," McEntire said. "I think I’ll know when it’s the time. Dolly [Parton] and I talked about that an awful lot when she did the Reba show, and I said, 'Are you going to retire?' She said, 'Why would I? What in the world could I do and have as much fun as what I’m doing in this job right now?' I agree with her a hundred percent. Slow down, maybe, but no plans of retiring."

Last month, McEntire confirmed her engagement to Rex Linn, her co-star on Happy’s Place. The couple, who first met in the ‘90s, started dating in 2020 after they reconnected on Young Sheldon. This will be Linn’s first marriage, and McEntire’s third.