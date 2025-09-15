Reba McEntire engaged to ‘Happy’s Place’ co-star Rex Linn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wedding bells are ringing for Reba McEntire and her longtime partner, Rex Linn.

The 70-year-old country star confirmed her engagement Sunday at the Emmy Awards. During a red carpet interview with E! News’ Zuri Hall, the journalist referred to Linn as McEntire’s “fiancé.”

“We're having a blast on Happy's Place,” McEntire coyly responded, referring to her and Linn’s hit NBC sitcom. “And so glad to be here tonight.”

A representative for McEntire then confirmed the engagement to The Independent. However, they declined to comment further.

On Happy’s Place, McEntire plays Bobbie, a woman who inherits half of a bar in Knoxville, Tennessee, that was founded by her late father, Happy. Meanwhile, Linn plays Emmett, a shy cook at the bar who was a longtime friend of Happy’s.

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn have been dating since 2020 ( AFP/Getty )

While McEntire and Linn first met in the 1990s, they reconnected in January 2020, after appearing together on Young Sheldon. However, they didn’t see each other for months after that due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“He was in Los Angeles, and I was in Oklahoma because my Mama had just died,” she told People in 2022. “We didn't get to see each other from March to June, but we'd talk over Zoom and FaceTime four to five times each day. We created a bond and an intimacy that was getting to know each other without being physical.”

The “Consider Me Gone” singer has since opened up about the dynamics of her relationship. During an interview with Fox News Digital in May, she explained why she and Linn are a good match.

“Well, Rex and I get along in every aspect,” she said. “He's a better cook than I am, so I like that, for sure. We love Longhorns, we love the cowboy way of life, cowgirl way of life, and we both got into the entertainment industry.”

When asked at the time if she’d get married to Linn, McEntire said: “You never know. Absolutely, hope so one day.”

The couple has also spoken about working together on Happy’s Place. During an interview with People in October 2024, Linn described their professional but also personal dynamic on set.

“We're running lines constantly,” he said. “But every once in a while, I'll sneak by for a quick kiss, just a peck on the cheek, and keep on moving. It's fun.”

During Sunday night’s awards ceremony, McEntire was a part of the Emmys’ 40th anniversary tribute to The Golden Girls. On stage, she sang the show’s theme song, “Thank You for Being a Friend,” with Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman.

McEntire also presented the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, which Hannah Einbinder won for her role in Hacks.