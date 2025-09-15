Emmy Awards 2025: Full list of winners
The 2025 Emmy Awards saw a major sweep for ‘Adolescence’ while ‘Severance’ was surprisingly snubbed in several categories
The 2025 Emmy Awards saw major wins for Netflix’s breakout drama Adolescence while Apple TV’s Severance lost out in numerous categories after leading with 27 nominations.
Severance had been hotly tipped to win Outstanding Drama Series, but the show was beaten to the post by medical drama The Pitt. After seven nominations, Noah Wyle finally won his first Emmy for his lead role in the Pittsburgh hospital-set series.
Mike White’s The White Lotus picked up an impressive 23 nominations, with its cast dominating the Supporting Acting in a Drama categories. However, it failed to pick up a single one of the televised awards, with Katherine LaNasa winning Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for her role in The Pitt.
History was made by Adolescence star Owen Cooper who, at 15, became the youngest male actor to win an Emmy Award. He was part of a clean sweep for the acclaimed British series, which won in every category it was nominated in.
Seth Rogen’s The Studio wasn’t far behind — taking home four Emmys, including Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.
The biggest cheers of the night came for Stephen Colbert when The Late Show won its first ever Emmy, just two months after it was cancelled by CBS.
To be eligible for consideration, TV series had to premiere between June 2024 and May 2025.
Find the full list of Emmy Award winners below:
Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors (WINNER)
Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (WINNER)
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy - Sirens
Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti - The Penguin (WINNER)
Michelle Williams - Dying For Sex
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
Colin Farrell - The Penguin
Stephen Graham - Adolescence (WINNER)
Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry - Dope Thief
Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Limited or Anthology Series
Adolescence (WINNER)
Black Mirror
Dying For Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp - Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper - Adolescence (WINNER)
Rob Delaney - Dying For Sex
Peter Sarsgaard - Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters - Adolescence
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
Erin Doherty - Adolescence (WINNER)
Ruth Negga - Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O'Connell - The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate - Dying For Sex
Christine Tremarco - Adolescence
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K Brown - Paradise
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
Adam Scott - Severance
Noah Wyle - The Pitt (WINNER)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates - Matlock
Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters
Britt Lower - Severance (WINNER)
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Drama Series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt (WINNER)
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen - The Studio (WINNER)
Jason Segel - Shrinking
Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba - The Residence
Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri- The Bear
Jean Smart - Hacks (WINNER)
Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders In The Building
Shrinking
The Studio (WINNER)
What We Do In The Shadows
Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Patricia Arquette - Severance
Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt (WINNER)
Julianne Nicholson - Paradise
Parker Posey - The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus
Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Zach Cherry - Severance
Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
James Marsden - Paradise
Sam Rockwell -The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman - Severance (WINNER)
John Turturro - Severance
Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks (WINNER)
Kathryn Hahn - The Studio
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Catherine O'Hara - The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams - Shrinking
Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz - The Studio
Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford - Shrinking
Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere (WINNER)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
Michael Urie - Shrinking
Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music SuperBowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar
Beyoncé Bowl
The Oscars
SNL50: The Anniversary Special (WINNER)
SNL50: The Homecoming Concert
The 2025 Emmy Awards will be available to stream on Paramount+.
