Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Emmy Awards 2025: Full list of winners

The 2025 Emmy Awards saw a major sweep for ‘Adolescence’ while ‘Severance’ was surprisingly snubbed in several categories

Tom Murray
Monday 15 September 2025 01:14 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Insane moment life size labubu arrives on Emmys 2025 red carpet

The 2025 Emmy Awards saw major wins for Netflix’s breakout drama Adolescence while Apple TV’s Severance lost out in numerous categories after leading with 27 nominations.

Severance had been hotly tipped to win Outstanding Drama Series, but the show was beaten to the post by medical drama The Pitt. After seven nominations, Noah Wyle finally won his first Emmy for his lead role in the Pittsburgh hospital-set series.

Mike White’s The White Lotus picked up an impressive 23 nominations, with its cast dominating the Supporting Acting in a Drama categories. However, it failed to pick up a single one of the televised awards, with Katherine LaNasa winning Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for her role in The Pitt.

Adam Scott was Emmy-nominated for his lead role in ‘Severance’
Adam Scott was Emmy-nominated for his lead role in ‘Severance’ (Tyler Golden/NBC)

History was made by Adolescence star Owen Cooper who, at 15, became the youngest male actor to win an Emmy Award. He was part of a clean sweep for the acclaimed British series, which won in every category it was nominated in.

Seth Rogen’s The Studio wasn’t far behind — taking home four Emmys, including Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Recommended

The biggest cheers of the night came for Stephen Colbert when The Late Show won its first ever Emmy, just two months after it was cancelled by CBS.

To be eligible for consideration, TV series had to premiere between June 2024 and May 2025.

Find the full list of Emmy Award winners below:

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors (WINNER)

Talk Series

‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ picked up its first ever Emmy win
‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ picked up its first ever Emmy win (CBS)

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (WINNER)

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy - Sirens

Rashida Jones - Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti - The Penguin (WINNER)

Michelle Williams - Dying For Sex

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Colin Farrell - The Penguin

Stephen Graham - Adolescence (WINNER)

Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry - Dope Thief

Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence (WINNER)

Black Mirror

Dying For Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Owen Cooper in ‘Adolescence’
Owen Cooper in ‘Adolescence’ (Courtesy of Netflix)

Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp - Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper - Adolescence (WINNER)

Rob Delaney - Dying For Sex

Peter Sarsgaard - Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters - Adolescence

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Erin Doherty - Adolescence (WINNER)

Ruth Negga - Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O'Connell - The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate - Dying For Sex

Christine Tremarco - Adolescence

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K Brown - Paradise

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Adam Scott - Severance

Noah Wyle - The Pitt (WINNER)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters

Britt Lower - Severance (WINNER)

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Keri Russell was Emmy-nominated for her role in Netflix’s ‘The Diplomat’
Keri Russell was Emmy-nominated for her role in Netflix’s ‘The Diplomat’ (COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt (WINNER)

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen - The Studio (WINNER)

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba - The Residence

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri- The Bear

Jean Smart - Hacks (WINNER)

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders In The Building

Shrinking

The Studio (WINNER)

What We Do In The Shadows

Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Patricia Arquette - Severance

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt (WINNER)

Julianne Nicholson - Paradise

Parker Posey - The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus

Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Tramell Tillman became an Emmy-winner for his role in ‘Severance’
Tramell Tillman became an Emmy-winner for his role in ‘Severance’ (Apple TV+)

Zach Cherry - Severance

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus

James Marsden - Paradise

Sam Rockwell -The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman - Severance (WINNER)

John Turturro - Severance

Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks (WINNER)

Kathryn Hahn - The Studio

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Catherine O'Hara - The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams - Shrinking

Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz - The Studio

Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford - Shrinking

Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere (WINNER)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Michael Urie - Shrinking

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music SuperBowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar

Beyoncé Bowl

The Oscars

SNL50: The Anniversary Special (WINNER)

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

The 2025 Emmy Awards will be available to stream on Paramount+.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in