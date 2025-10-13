Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Full list of 2025 US federal holidays

The U.S. federal holiday calendar includes 11 significant days that Americans observe and celebrate

Amber Raiken
in New York
Monday 13 October 2025 08:59 EDT
Comments
Today, Monday, October 13, marks another holiday in the U.S.: Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which is celebrated as an alternative to Columbus Day, is typically observed on the second Monday in October.

Columbus Day became a federal holiday in 1937, after an effort by Roman Catholic Italian Americans, who were then members of a particularly stigmatized ethnic and religious group. Members of the group campaigned to make Columbus Day a holiday to celebrate Italian explorer Christoper Columbus’s arrival in America from Spain in 1492.

However, many states and cities have since decided to rename the holiday in honor of the Indigenous communities who already lived in the Americas before his arrival, and call attention to the violence committed against Native Americans since Columbus and his crews arrived on shore.

In 2021, former U.S. President Joe Biden issued the first-ever presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. He said in a statement that the day is meant to “honor America’s first inhabitants and the Tribal Nations that continue to thrive today.”

Labor Day falls on the first Monday of September every year (Getty Images)
Labor Day falls on the first Monday of September every year (Getty Images)
Although Indigenous Peoples’ Day is not a federal holiday, Columbus Day is, and they both fall on the same day. This means all banks will be closed today. Online banking and ATMs will be accessible.

The stock market and the United States Postal Service will also be closed.

However, the holiday doesn’t guarantee that all workers around the U.S. will get the day off. It is up to individual employers to decide whether they offer time off or additional pay for work on federal holidays.

Find the list in full below:

New Year’s Day: Wednesday, January 1

Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.: Monday, January 20

Inauguration Day: Monday, January 20

Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 17

Memorial Day: Monday, May 26

Juneteenth National Independence Day: Thursday, June 19

Independence Day: Friday, July 4

Labor Day: Monday, September 1

Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 13

Veterans Day: Tuesday, November 11

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 27

Christmas Day: Thursday, December 25

Other important days to note:

Valentine’s Day: Friday, February 14

St. Patrick’s Day: Monday, March 17

April Fools’ Day: Tuesday, April 1

Good Friday: Friday, April 18

Easter: Sunday, April 20

