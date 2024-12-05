The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lights up in New York City
Fifty-thousand multi-colored lights are shining on Rockefeller Center’s iconic Christmas tree, with crowds gathering to witness the annual New York City tradition
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Fifty-thousand multi-colored lights were illuminated on Rockefeller Center's iconic Christmas tree Wednesday evening to cheers from the crowds gathered to witness the annual New York City tradition.
The giant Norway spruce, which this year hails from a tiny Massachusetts town, is also topped with a Swarovski star crown featuring 3 million crystals.
The 74-foot-high (23-meter-high) tree was cut down last month in West Stockbridge and trucked to Rockefeller Plaza. Wednesday night's ceremony marked the culmination of the tree's long journey to New York, which began in 2020 when the center's head gardener spotted the tree and asked its owners if they'd consider donating it.
The famous holiday attraction, located above the Rockefeller Center ice skating rink, will be on view through mid-January. On Christmas Day, the tree will be lit for 24 hours.
Once the holiday season is over, the tree will be used for lumber for Habitat for Humanity.
Security was stepped up for the annual tree-lighting ceremony after a gunman on Wednesday morning killed UnitedHealthcare’s CEO outside a midtown Manhattan hotel about five blocks from Rockefeller Center. Chief of Department Jeffrey B. Maddrey said earlier in the day there would be “massive presence" of police, including additional officers in the subway.
“This is a terrible event, but people are going to go on and enjoy the tree lighting tonight,” he said.