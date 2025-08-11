Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock’s cause of death revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock’s, cause of death has been revealed.

Blackstock — who shared two children with Clarkson — died Thursday at the age of 48, three years after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis confirmed to People Monday that his cause of death was melanoma, a form of skin cancer. The manner of his death was natural causes.

“Brandon Blackstock passed away peacefully at his home in Butte, Montana, on August 7 under hospice care surrounded by his family,” Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the first signs of melanoma are a change in an existing mole on your skin or “the development of a new pigmented or unusual-looking growth on the skin.” Melanoma symptoms “most often develop in areas that have had exposure to the sun,” including arms, back, face and legs.

open image in gallery Brandon Blackstock died at the age of 48 on August 7. Now, Kelly Clarkson’s former husband’s cause of death has been revealed. ( Getty )

A representative for Blackstock confirmed his death in a statement to People last week.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” the statement reads. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time.”

Blackstock was a talent manager and a former stepson of country star Reba McEntire. He and Clarkson were married from 2013 to 2022 and have two children together, River, 11, and Remington, nine.

Clarkson has not publicly spoken out about her ex-husband’s death.

News of Blackstock’s death also came hours after Clarkson postponed the remainder of her Las Vegas residency dates for August.

“Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas,” the singer wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

“I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”

open image in gallery He and Clarkson were married from 2013 to 2022 and have two children together, River, 11, and Remington, nine ( Getty Images for NARAS )

Blackstock and Clarkson finalized their divorce in 2022, with the singer agreeing to give a one-time payment of $1.3 million to her ex-husband, along with monthly child support in the amount of $45,601.

The “Stronger” singer has also spoken candidly about ending the relationship in 2020, after nearly seven years of marriage. During an appearance on the We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle podcast in 2023, she explained why she ultimately convinced herself to stay with Blackstock for as long as she did.

“I was like, ‘I can do this. I can handle so much,’” she said. “My ego is, ‘I can control my actions, I can control my reactions, I can do this and I can reach this person and I can get through.’ It becomes a little bit of your ego that gets in the way.”

Last month, Clarkson had to postpone her opening night show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace just hours before she was set to take the stage for health reasons.

“We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans,” she said on Instagram at the time. “I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars.