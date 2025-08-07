Brandon Blackstock death: Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband dies of cancer aged 48

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brandon Blackstock, the former husband of Kelly Clarkson, has died. He was 48.

Blackstock was a talent manager and a former stepson of country star Reba McEntire.

A representative for the family told People in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away.

"Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Hours earlier, Clarkson had postponed the remainder of her Las Vegas residency dates for August.

The singer said in an Instagram post at the time: “Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas.

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend the Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica in January 2020 ( Frazer Harrison/Getty Images )

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.

“I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”

Clarkson was married to Blackstock from 2013 to 2022 and had two children with him, River and Remington.

They were married for seven years before separating in June 2020, per People. Their divorce was finalized two years later.

Clarkson talked about her divorce in a January 2024 interview with People.

Referring to her 2023 album Chemistry, the singer said: “I cannot express how appreciative I feel for having that kind of healthy outlet. Because the level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard.

“You feel alone, and it’s just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming.”

Last month, the singer had to postpone her opening night show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace just hours before she was set to take the stage.

“We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans,” she said on Instagram at the time. “I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars.”

Clarkson shared she had to postpone the shows for the sake of her health.

“The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice. I want the shows to be perfect for y’all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve,” she wrote.