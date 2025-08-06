Jack Osbourne breaks social media silence after dad Ozzy’s death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Osbourne has broken his silence on the death of his father, legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne.

Two weeks after "The Prince of Darkness" died from a heart attack, as well as coronary artery disease, on July 22, Jack Osbourne, 39, shared a heartfelt montage of photos and videos on Instagram on Wednesday. The tribute starts with a clip from Ozzy’s 1997 interview with Howard Stern.

“How cool is it having Ozzy as a dad?” the shock jocked asked a then 12-year-old Jack.

“Very cool,” the timid preteen replied.

In his Instagram caption on Wednesday, Jack wrote, “I haven’t really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much. I’m gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches.”

open image in gallery Jack Osbourne, 39, is one of Ozzy Osbourne's three sons. He has spoke out on social media after the death of his father ( Getty Images )

“He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be a part of a very small group that got to call him Dad.’ My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing. I think this quote best describes my father,” the dad of four daughters said.

Jack concluded, “Hunter S. Thompson once said: ‘Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body...but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming,‘Wow! What a ride!’ That was my dad. He lived and he lived his life fully. I love you dad.”

Ozzy Osbourne had six children from two relationships. With his first wife, Thelma Riley, he had three children: Jessica and Louis, as well as adopted Thelma’s son, Elliot.

open image in gallery Ozzy and Jack Osbourne starred in several reality shows together, which helped Jack become a household name. ( Getty Images )

From his marriage to Sharon Osbourne, he has three more children: Aimee, Kelly and Jack. While Aimee has largely stayed out of the public eye, Kelly and Jack became well known through the early 2000s MTV reality series The Osbournes, which gave viewers an unfiltered look into the family’s chaotic home life.

Two weeks before Ozzy’s death, Jack appeared on the Disrespectfully podcast, revealing that he and Aimee, who moved out of the family’s home at 16 years old to avoid being part of the reality show, had a strained relationship.

“Back then she really wanted to be a musician and the kind of musician she wanted to be was like a Fiona Apple, Mazzy Star. And she deemed doing a show on MTV as low-hanging fruit,” he explained about the first-of-its-kind programming that aired from 2002 to 2005.

“She was like, ‘I’m not going to be seen riding coat-tails,’ kind of thing – that’s how she perceived it.”

open image in gallery Jack, his sister Kelly, and their parents appeared on the MTV reality show “The Osbournes,” which ran from 2002 to 2005 ( Getty Images )

Jack said that, “once the show became hugely successful, I think she was kind of like, ‘Well I can’t come on now because I don’t want to be seen as jumping on the bandwagon’.”

“And she dug her heels in and wanted to be relatively private and obscure,” he said.

However, Jack revealed that he’s never actually asked his sister whether she regrets her decision.

“I’ve never asked her outright, ‘Do you regret it?’ I think there must be a level of like, ‘Hey, my life would have probably been different than what it is if I’d done that,’ so I don’t know. I think I would feel like I would have regretted it.”

“I’ve never had the conversation with her. We’re not close at all. We don’t have a great relationship – she’ll be the first to tell you that, so it’s no secret,” he said.

Jack and Ozzy Osbourne also appeared together in other reality shows, including Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour, which aired from 2016 to 2018. The show followed the duo as they traveled across the U.S. and abroad, visiting historical landmarks, quirky roadside attraction,s and cultural hotspots. They were also the stars of The Osbournes Want to Believe from 2020 to 2021. The paranormal-themed show saw Jack attempting to convince his skeptical parents of the existence of supernatural phenomena by showing them bizarre and unexplained footage.

The family, sans Aimee, also launched The Osbournes Podcast in 2018. Following a five-year hiatus, it returned in 2023. The most recent episode of the podcast was released on May 29, 2024.

open image in gallery Jack Osbourne is the father of four daughters ( Getty Images )

Jack’s social media post came about two weeks after his father’s death. A week ago, thousands of fans lined the streets of Birmingham to say goodbye to Ozzy. His hearse traveled from his childhood home in Aston, England, to Broad Street, stopping at the Black Sabbath bench where his family laid flowers and read tributes.

In a touching moment, Sharon Osbourne tearfully kissed a flower and placed it beside a poster reading, “Birmingham will always love you.”

Ozzy Osbourne died shortly after performing his final concert with Black Sabbath at Villa Park on July 5. Despite years of health struggles, including a 2003 quad-bike accident, a 2019 fall, Parkinson’s disease, and COVID, he remained active into his seventies.

He reunited with Black Sabbath for their 2013 album 13 and released his final solo album, Patient Zero, in 2022, which won a Grammy. His final wish to perform again was fulfilled at Villa Park, where he was joined by rock legends like Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, and Tool.