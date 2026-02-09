Charlie Puth silences critics with ‘flawless’ Super Bowl national anthem performance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charlie Puth’s rendition of the national anthem at the 2026 Super Bowl has left viewers speechless, despite earlier skepticism.

The 34-year-old pop star’s pitch-perfect performance to open Sunday’s NFL championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots came months after he faced a wave of criticism from people on social media, who felt he lacked the necessary vocal talent.

“I’ll never claim to be as good of a singer as Whitney Houston ever was. But I assure you we’re putting a really special arrangement together- in D major,” Puth wrote in December on X in response to one critic.

Taking the stage just before kickoff, he was accompanied by a choir and an orchestra to deliver a jazzy twist on the “Star Spangled Banner.”

open image in gallery Charlie Puth performed the national anthem at the 2026 Super Bowl ( Getty Images for The Recording A )

open image in gallery (L-R) Puth, Coco Jones and Brandi Carlile performed before Sunday’s kickoff ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“Charlie Puth jazzing this whole anthem up! Nice,” one person said on X.

“Didn’t know what to expect, but I loved how beautifully Charlie Puth sang the national anthem,” a second commented, with a third sharing similar sentiments: “Maybe I shouldn’t be surprised but I was surprised. Charlie Puth’s national anthem was really good.”

“Oh charlie puth i wasn’t aware of your skills… this arrangement is everything,” a fourth praised, while another added: “Hallelujah, I got chills, brother Charlie Puth.”

“Charlie Puth nailed that,” one insisted. “Beautiful rendition of the Anthem,” another applauded, while someone else agreed that his singing was “flawless.”

Speaking Thursday at Apple Music’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference, the “Attention” singer shared how he planned to make the song his own.

“The arrangement is everything for me,” Puth said. “I always reverse engineer how I hear my own music in my own head.”

He added that he hoped his performance made audiences “feel inspired.” “I want everybody to know that music is such an amazing thing and can change so many people’s lives,” he said. “Everybody loves music. I’ve never met anybody who doesn’t love music. I just think it can color every aspect of your day so vividly.”

Puth, a four-time Grammy-nominated artist, was added to the Super Bowl music lineup in December, along with Brandi Carlile and Coco Jones, who performed “America the Beautiful” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” respectively.