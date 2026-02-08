Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Superstars who headlined the Super Bowl halftime show are passing the torch to Bad Bunny as he prepares for his historic performance on the world’s biggest stage.

Hours before Bad Bunny — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — is set to take the stage at Levi’s Stadium Sunday amid the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots’ big game, former halftime show acts including Katy Perry and Shakira wished the Puerto Rican rapper the best of luck.

Perry, who performed at the 2015 Super Bowl halftime show and made headlines with a backup dancer dressed as a shark, encouraged Bad Bunny on X by writing, “You got this.”

She continued, “remind the world what the real American dream looks like,” seemingly referencing criticisms from MAGA supporters that Bad Bunny will be singing entirely in Spanish during the show

Shakira, who co-headlined the massive show in 2020 with Jennifer Lopez and brought Bad Bunny on stage as a guest star, similarly shared words of encouragement for Bad Bunny in an Instagram post Sunday.

Shakira, who headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020 and briefly brought Bad Bunny onstage at the time, has wished Bad Bunny good luck ahead of his performance ( Getty Images )

“Remembering our first performance together at Super Bowl 2020 and wishing you, Benito, all the best tonight,” Shakira shared on Instagram with a video of their performance.

Legendary singer Mary J. Blige, who performed at the 2001 and 2022 Super Bowl halftime shows, also sent “blessings” to Bad Bunny in a conversation with People last week.

“Um, I don’t think Bad Bunny needs any tips. He performs for billions and trillions of people. He’s a great performer,” Blige said when asked if she had any advice for the big show.

“He’s gonna body it. He’s gonna murder it. I just say blessings to you. Bad Bunny, kill it,” she said.

Days before the Super Bowl, rapper Cardi B — who is nearly guaranteed to join Bad Bunny on stage Sunday to perform their hit song “I Like It” — praised the Grammy winner for standing up against ICE.

“I’m proud of everything that he’s been standing up for against ICE and everything,” Cardi B told the Associated Press Saturday.

“It just feels like everything is aligned right now,” she said. “It just shows how Hispanics, Latinos. ... We standing. They standing. We all standing.”

While Bad Bunny gets support from former headliners, another Super Bowl alum is countering his performance in Turning Point USA’s “All-American Halftime Show.”

Kid Rock, who appeared as a guest performer in Nelly’s set during the 2004 Super Bowl, is headlining the MAGA-friendly alternative to Bad Bunny’s set along with singers Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett.