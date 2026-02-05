Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bad Bunny responds to people saying they need to learn Spanish before his Super Bowl halftime show

‘It’s better if they learn to dance,’ the Grammy-winning rapper said

You have 4 months to learn Spanish: Bad Bunny jokes ahead of his Super Bowl performance

Bad Bunny has reassured fans who are rushing to learn Spanish ahead of his Super Bowl halftime performance that they won’t need to know the language to enjoy the show.

“It’s gonna be fun, it’s gonna be easy. People only have to worry about dance,” Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, said Thursday at the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference ahead of Sunday’s game.

The reassurance comes after the Puerto Rican rapper joked on Saturday Night Live in October that if fans don’t understand him speaking in Spanish, “You have four months to learn!”

Bad Bunny acknowledged the joke during Thursday’s conversation with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden, saying, “I know I told them that they had four months to learn Spanish. They don’t even have to learn Spanish.”

“It’s better if they learn to dance,” he said. “There’s no better dance than the one that can come from the heart... that’s the only thing they need to worry about, to have fun and enjoy. And of course, choose your team at the game.”

Bad Bunny has said that people won't need to know Spanish in order to enjoy his Super Bowl halftime show
Bad Bunny has said that people won't need to know Spanish in order to enjoy his Super Bowl halftime show (Getty Images)

The Grammy-winning singer, 31, will take the stage Sunday for 15 minutes in the middle of the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots’ highly anticipated game Sunday.

More to follow...

