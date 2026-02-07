50 Cent ruthlessly trolls Diddy in DoorDash’s Super Bowl commercial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

50 Cent has joked about being the “King of Trolls” in a new Super Bowl ad, since he uses his social media accounts to mercilessly mock and criticize disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The two musicians have had beef since long before Combs was arrested and charged with sex trafficking and racketeering last year. While Combs and 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, collaborated on occasional projects, their relationship soured due to disputes over artist contracts and rival vodka brands.

In a new commercial for DoorDash, set to air during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Jackson has subtly addressed his drama with Combs.

“It's come to my attention that everyone’s calling me a troll,” he said. “Some have said even the ‘King of Trolls.’ First of all, I'm flattered. But I'm done with all that. I would never do a deal with DoorDash, and quite literally deliver beef, when millions of people are watching. mean, who would do something like that? Delivering quality beef, it's more of an art than science.”

“Don't wanna be too obvious,” he continued, while pulling items out of a DoorDash delivery bag, including a bag of cheese puffs, which appeared to be a reference to Combs’ former persona, Puff Daddy. “No matter what kind of beef you have going on this weekend, remember DoorDash delivers.”

open image in gallery 50 Cent makes a couple of digs about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in new Super Bowl ad ( DoorDash )

“Oh, they sell combs. What a coincidence,” Jackson laughed and said, with the item being an apparent reference to his rival’s last name.

Also in the commercial, Jackson pulled out a book of ABCs, which was a nod to legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. In 2014, Jackson claimed that Mayweather couldn’t read, starting their longstanding feud. Mayweather hit back at the claims on social media at the time by sharing pictures of million-dollar checks.

Jackson also pulled out a physical clock in the advertisement and says, “It’s all about timing, and I’m always on time,” which was a dig at Ja Rule, with whom he’s had a long-standing feud. The clock and Jackson’s line in the commercial are a nod to Ja Rule’s song, “Always On Time.”

Jackson shared why he agreed to do the commercial with DoorDash in a statement, saying: “I’ve always been about keeping it real, so when DoorDash approached me about a social campaign around beef, it felt authentic from the start. They’ve got everything you need, and just like with beef, the receipts speak for themselves.”

Jackson’s Super Bowl commercial comes months after Combs was found guilty of two counts tied to prostitution, but acquitted on the most serious charges in his sex trafficking trial at a New York City federal court.

Months before that, Jackson addressed how his name was mentioned in a testimony during the sex trafficking trial. Capricorn Clark, an assistant to Combs from 2004 to 2012, testified that Combs once threatened Jackson after an MTV press event by telling his employees that he had guns.

open image in gallery Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was found guilty of two counts tied to prostitution ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

Jackson responded on Instagram with an AI image of himself on a movie set and the caption: “Cut, CUT... Wait a minute PUFFY’s got a gun, I can’t believe this I don’t feel safe...LOL.”

Hours later, 50 Cent posted another dig at Combs, captioning another AI-generated photo of himself looking scared in a New York Yankees hat, “Oh my goodness itty bitty Diddy wants me Dead, I have to lay low, I think I’m gonna hide out at the playoff game tonight. LOL.”

​​Last year, Jackson announced he was producing a four-part docuseries about Combs’s assault and sexual abuse allegations. Ahead of the release of his new Netflix docuseries, 50 Cent addressed critics who questioned his involvement in the project, given the pair’s long-running feud.

“What they consider pre-existing beef — for 20 years — is me being uncomfortable with him suggesting that he takes me shopping,” the “In Da Club” rapper told Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts in December. “I looked at it like it was a tester, like maybe you’ll come play with me type thing. It’s not personal.”

Hours before the docuseries’ release, the disgraced music mogul called it a “shameful hit piece” and claimed the footage of him was obtained unlawfully.