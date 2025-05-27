Diddy trial live: Combs’s ex-PA and close Cassie Ventura confidant Capricorn Clark to take stand

Related: Celebrities mentioned during Diddy's trial

A former personal assistant to Sean “Diddy” Combs and longtime friend to his ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura is set to take the witness stand Tuesday as the music mogul’s sex-trafficking trial enters its third week of testimony.

Capricorn Clark is expected to become the third former employee to testify against Combs, with testimony scheduled to return at about 9 a.m. inside Manhattan federal court. Federal prosecutors also plan to call on representatives from Los Angeles fire and police departments.

It follows a week of blistering testimony where jurors heard about guns, extortion and a car being set on fire. Rapper Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi testified that he received a call from Clark in December 2011, warning him that Combs had broken into his Hollywood Hills home after discovering his relationship with Ventura.

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. Combs was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.