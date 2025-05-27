Diddy trial live: Combs’s ex-PA and close Cassie Ventura confidant Capricorn Clark to take stand
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s New York sex-trafficking trial returns with week three of witness testimony
A former personal assistant to Sean “Diddy” Combs and longtime friend to his ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura is set to take the witness stand Tuesday as the music mogul’s sex-trafficking trial enters its third week of testimony.
Capricorn Clark is expected to become the third former employee to testify against Combs, with testimony scheduled to return at about 9 a.m. inside Manhattan federal court. Federal prosecutors also plan to call on representatives from Los Angeles fire and police departments.
It follows a week of blistering testimony where jurors heard about guns, extortion and a car being set on fire. Rapper Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi testified that he received a call from Clark in December 2011, warning him that Combs had broken into his Hollywood Hills home after discovering his relationship with Ventura.
Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. Combs was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.
Rapper Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, testified at Sean “Diddy” Combs’s New York sex trafficking trial that the music mogul broke into his home and firebombed his sports car.
Mescudi — who in 2011 dated Cassie Ventura, Combs’s on-and-off girlfriend for over a decade — took the stand on Thursday to make the shocking claims.
His testimony came a week after Ventura testified that Combs abused her after learning about her relationship with Mescudi.
Katie Hawkinson outlines what Mescudi and other witnesses have said about the rapper’s dealings with Combs:
Recap: Key moments from week two of testimony in Diddy trial
Week two of testimony in the sex-trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs wrapped up Thursday, with jurors hearing from a dozen witnesses.
Rapper Scott “Kid Cudi” – who in 2011 dated Cassie Ventura, Diddy’s on-and-off girlfriend for over a decade – testified Thursday that the music mogul broke into his home and firebombed his sports car.
Frederic Zemmour, manager at the L’Ermitage Hotel in Beverly Hills, also testified Thursday that Combs’s customer profile had several notes to staff, including one that warned he “always spills candle wax on everything and uses excessive amounts of oil.”
Combs and Ventura’s former makeup artist, Mylah Morales, also told the jury she once witnessed Ventura leave a room with injuries after arguing with Combs.
Earlier in the week, jurors heard from Cassie’s mother Regina Ventura, Danity Kane Singer Dawn Richard and Ventura’s former best friend Kerry Morgan, among others.
Capricorn Clark set to take stand as witness testimony enters third week
Capricorn Clark, a former marketing executive and personal assistant to Sean Combs and close confidant to his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura is set to take the witness stand Tuesday.
Clark, whose name has been mentioned two dozen times in the first two weeks of testimony, is expected to become the third former employee to testify against Combs.
Last week, rapper Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi testified that he received a call from Clark in December 2011, warning him that Combs had broken into his Hollywood Hills home after discovering his relationship with Ventura, the prosecution’s star witness.
Previous trial testimony has cited Clark as a witness to acts of violence, a $20,000 extortion, and kidnapping. Combs denies any allegations of wrongdoing.