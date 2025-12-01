Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

50 Cent has responded to critics who questioned his involvement in producing a Sean “Diddy” Combs docuseries for Netflix, given the pair’s long-running feud.

Out Tuesday and directed by Alexandria Stapleton, Sean Combs: The Reckoning is a new four-part documentary that promises to shed light on the “real Sean Combs,” who is currently serving a four-year prison sentence on prostitution-related charges.

Speaking to Robin Roberts on Good Morning America on Monday, 50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson) was asked to address claims that his motivation for making the forthcoming documentary was rooted more in his “disdain” for Combs than in giving the music mogul’s alleged victims a platform.

“What they consider pre-existing beef — for 20 years — is me being uncomfortable with him suggesting that he takes me shopping,” the “In Da Club” rapper said. “I looked at it like it was a tester, like maybe you’ll come play with me type thing. It’s not personal.”

Stapleton added: “I think it’s important to also let people know, this show isn’t completely the perspective of people who didn’t like Sean. We weren’t just trying to get the highlights, the salacious details.

open image in gallery (L-R) Alexandria Stapleton and 50 Cent on ABC News, speaking about their new documentary, 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' ( ABC News )

open image in gallery 50 Cent (left) has been locked in a long-standing, bitter feud with Sean 'Diddy' Combs (right) since 2001 ( Getty )

“The real goal was to storytell, and not everyone needed to have an allegation to be a part of this project.”

The documentary comes months after Combs was convicted in July of flying his girlfriends and male sex workers around the country to engage in drug-fueled sexual encounters in multiple places over many years. He managed to escape more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering that could have put him behind bars for life.

It will also feature two jurors from Combs’s trial, who, for the first time, will discuss how they arrived at their mixed verdict.

open image in gallery (L-R) Juror #160 and Juror #75, who delivered Sean Combs's mixed verdict, will speak out for the first time in ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ ( Netflix )

Throughout the trial, Jackson repeatedly mocked Combs over the shocking revelations that emerged. After Combs’s conviction, Jackson has remained one of his most vocal critics, even writing a letter to the judge ahead of his sentencing, urging the judge to “consider the safety of the general public” before “unleashing” Combs.

Jackson and Combs have been engaged in one of rap’s biggest and longest feuds, dating back to 2001. Although they were never close, they had previously collaborated on occasional projects during their early days in the music industry.

Their relationship eventually soured due to disputes over artist contracts and rival vodka brands.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning is out Tuesday on Netflix.