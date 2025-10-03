The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Rapper 50 Cent publicly called on the judge sentencing his old rival Sean “Diddy” Combs to “consider the safety of the general public” when deciding whether the disgraced music mogul should go to jail and how long for.

In an open letter posted on X, 50 Cent – real name Curtis James Jackson III – urged Judge Arun Subramanian to consider carefully before “unleashing” Combs on the public.

Prefacing his letter with a message reading “This is my letter to the judge on Diddy’s case. what I’m scared for my life! LOL,”, 50 Cent wrote: “There hasn’t been enough time for him to reform or make any adjustments, despite him trying to teach a class in there.”

Combs, 55, was expected to be sentenced Friday and could face up to 20 years in prison.

A jury convicted him in July of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, also known as the Mann Act, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years per count.

open image in gallery 50 Cent, a longtime rival of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, posted a mock letter to Judge Subramanian on Thursday, calling the soon-to-be-sentenced rapper ‘very dangerous’ ( X/@50cent )

While prosecutors are pushing for a sentence on the higher end, at least 11 years in prison, the defense is urging for as little as 14 months. The “Bad Boy For Life” rapper was acquitted of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.

In his open letter, 50 Cent described his long-standing feud with Diddy, calling him “very dangerous” and claiming that he had “feared for [his] life” on multiple occasions.

The 50-year-old also mocked details from last year’s Homeland Security raids on Combs’s properties, most notably referencing the discovery of “over 1,000 bottles of lube and baby oil.”

In a biting jab, he wrote, “Anyway, Diddy’s only going to return to hiring more male sex workers and keeping most of the baby oil away from the general public. And babies need it!”

50 Cent wrote that he was “scared for [his] life.”

open image in gallery 50 Cent said he feared the consequences of ‘unleashing’ his old rival on the public ( Getty Images )

He closed with the note that his “Netflix doc on this scandalous subject is coming soon.”

50 Cent and Combs have a long history of clashing in the public eye.

Their feud has played out largely on social media, where 50 Cent has mocked Combs’ business ventures, music, and personal life, often turning serious headlines about him into memes and viral jokes. 50 Cent has also capitalized on Combs’ legal troubles. His Netflix documentary series, Diddy Do It, reportedly focuses on the federal raids and allegations against Combs, although a release date has yet to be announced.