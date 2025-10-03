Diddy sentencing live updates: Sean Combs awaits judge’s ruling as prison fate looms

Prosecutors seek 11-year sentence for Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean “Diddy” Combs is due to be sentenced Friday for prostitution-related charges following a dramatic two-month trial that unmasked the mogul as a serial domestic abuser and drug addict.

The disgraced music titan, 55, is staring down the barrel of a potential 20-year prison sentence after a jury convicted him in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, also known as the Mann Act, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years per count.

He was acquitted of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.

The prosecution is seeking at least 11 years in prison from Judge Arun Subramanian, while the defense has argued for a more lenient sentence of 14 months.

Combs, who is expected to address the court for the first time, is also set to be confronted by his former assistant, who testified under the pseudonym “Mia” during his trial.

Testimony from his ex-girlfriends delved into graphic details of years of violent, domestic abuse that took place during “Freak offs” – days-long, drug-fueled orgies orchestrated at the rapper’s behest, the court heard.

Cassie Ventura, Combs’s ex-girlfriend, is not expected to be at the hearing but submitted a victim impact statement where she told of her fears over “swift retribution” should Combs walk free.