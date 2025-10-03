Diddy sentencing live updates: Sean Combs awaits judge’s ruling as prison fate looms
Sean “Diddy” Combs is due to be sentenced Friday for prostitution-related charges following a dramatic two-month trial that unmasked the mogul as a serial domestic abuser and drug addict.
The disgraced music titan, 55, is staring down the barrel of a potential 20-year prison sentence after a jury convicted him in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, also known as the Mann Act, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years per count.
He was acquitted of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.
The prosecution is seeking at least 11 years in prison from Judge Arun Subramanian, while the defense has argued for a more lenient sentence of 14 months.
Combs, who is expected to address the court for the first time, is also set to be confronted by his former assistant, who testified under the pseudonym “Mia” during his trial.
Testimony from his ex-girlfriends delved into graphic details of years of violent, domestic abuse that took place during “Freak offs” – days-long, drug-fueled orgies orchestrated at the rapper’s behest, the court heard.
Cassie Ventura, Combs’s ex-girlfriend, is not expected to be at the hearing but submitted a victim impact statement where she told of her fears over “swift retribution” should Combs walk free.
Prosecution seeking 11 years, while defense wants 14 months
Federal prosecutors are urging a New York judge to sentence Sean “Diddy” Combs to over 11 years in prison following his conviction on prostitution-related charges.
The prosecution's sentencing recommendation, filed late Monday, emphasizes the severity of Combs' actions, which they argue exploited vulnerable individuals for his own sexual gratification.
They’re asking that Combs be sentenced to serve at least 11 years and three months in prison and pay a $500,000 fine.
Combs’s legal team is arguing for a sentence of no more than 14 months’ prison time, which means Combs could theoretically soon walk free if the judge allows time served at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he has been since his arrest in September 2024.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs due to be sentenced for prostitution-related charges
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the sentencing of Sean “Diddy” Combs.
The disgraced music mogul is due to appear in court at 10 a.m. ET Friday, where he will be sentenced by Judge Arun Subramanian.
Combs is facing 20 years in prison after a jury convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
Kelly Rissman, who reported every day from Combs’s two-month-trial, will be at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Courthouse in Manhattan later this morning.