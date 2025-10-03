The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Lawyers for Sean “Diddy” Combs have released a video of the disgraced mogul they intend to play at his sentencing for prostitution-related charges, portraying him as a doting father.

Combs is due to be sentenced Friday morning in a New York federal court following a dramatic two-month trial that unmasked him as a serial domestic abuser and drug addict.

The 11-minute video, submitted in a court filing at the eleventh hour to Judge Arun Subramanian, is shot in documentary style and features clips of Combs over the years with his children and partaking in charity work.

It has interviews with other associates and friends from his personal and professional life, painting him in a positive light.

A still from the video Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s defense team intends to show the court at his sentencing hearing ( Brian Steel )

The former music titan, 55, is staring down the barrel of a potential 20-year prison sentence after a jury convicted him in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, also known as the Mann Act, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years per count.

He was acquitted of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.

“The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn,” Combs wrote in a letter to Subramanian ahead of sentencing.

This is a breaking story, more follows