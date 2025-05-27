The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

50 Cent says he isn’t scared of “itty bitty Diddy,” following a day of court testimony about the feud between the two rappers.

The 49-year-old rapper joked about being afraid of an incarcerated Sean “Diddy” Combs , 55, on Tuesday after he was mentioned during Combs’ sex trafficking trial.

Capricorn Clark, a former assistant for Combs from 2004 to 2012, testified that the disgraced mogul once threatened 50 Cent after an MTV press event by telling his employees that he had guns. It didn’t take long for the “9 Shots” rapper to respond.

“Cut, CUT...Wait a minute PUFFY’s got a gun, I can’t believe this I don’t feel safe...LOL,” 50 Cent captioned an AI photo of himself on a movie set on Instagram.

Hours later, 50 Cent posted another dig at Combs, captioning another AI-generated photo of himself looking scared in a New York Yankees hat, “Oh my goodness itty bitty Diddy wants me Dead, I have to lay low, I think I’m gonna hide out at the playoff game tonight. LOL.”

open image in gallery Capricorn Clark, a former assistant for Sean "Diddy" Combs, testified that her former boss threatened 50 Cent at MTV Studios in NYC. ( Getty Images )

The Independent has contacted a representative for 50 Cent for comment.

Clark testified Tuesday that after a visit to MTV Studios, she entered an elevator with Combs and an “entertainment manager” who worked with both rappers.

“They were having a back and forth,” Clark testified about Combs and the manager.

Clark recalled Combs then saying, “‘I don’t like all the back and forth … I like guns,’” in a tone she perceived as “very serious.”

Elsewhere in her testimony on Tuesday, Clark claimed Combs threatened to kill her during her first day on the job and also kidnapped her at gunpoint to join him in an effort to kill rapper Kid Cudi, who Ventura was in a relationship with.

50 Cent is a longtime critic of Combs on social media, posting memes and comments about his legal troubles.

His latest mockery comes more than two decades after the “In Da Club” rapper was shot nine times outside of his grandmother’s house in Queens.

Despite injuries including broken legs and wounds to the face and hands, 50 Cent survived, which ultimately boosted his early music career.

open image in gallery 50 Cent (left) has longtime spoken about his dislike of Diddy (center) and his producing a Netflix docuseries about his alleged crimes. ( Getty Images )

According to the New York Post, after Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura testified about being forced into "freak-off" sex sessions and detailed abuse she had suffered, 50 Cent took to Instagram, writing, ‘Damn he did all that s*** to go out like this, [shaking my head]...This s*** crazier th[a]n regular crazy.”

50 Cent is also releasing a Netflix docuseries about Combs’ alleged crimes titled Diddy Do It? with proceeds going to victims of the sexual assault and rape allegations against Combs.

50 Cent is executive producing the series alongside Alex Stapleton and David Karabinas. A release date for the project has yet to be announced.

Combs, 55, is facing federal charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty and denies any wrongdoing.